My wins three gold medals at international rhythmic gymnastics competition

Rhythmic gymnastics

HÀ NỘI — Nguyễn Hà My and her coach Nguyễn Thu Hà won big at the recent Dream Cup 2025 – Vivace 4th International Rhythmic Gymnastics Competition in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

My successfully overcame strong rivals from Russia, China, Thailand and Singapore to take gold medals in three individual categories: hoop, ball and clubs. She also won a cup for the best all-round athlete at the tournament.

My, 22, has practised rhythmic gymnastics since she was five, and has been trained by Hà for a long time. She has earned a number of international medals over the course of her athletic career.

For My's remarkable achievement, her trainer Hà received the Best Coach Award at Stadium Juara in Bukit Kiara. VNS