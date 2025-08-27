My wins three gold medals at international rhythmic gymnastics competition

State-level preliminary review of the 80th National Day march-past, parade took place in Hà Nội
|Nguyễn Hà My and her gold medals from the Dream Cup 2025 – Vivace 4th International Rhythmic Gymnastics Competition in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photos courtesy of Thu Hà
HÀ NỘI — Nguyễn Hà My and her coach Nguyễn Thu Hà won big at the recent Dream Cup 2025 – Vivace 4th International Rhythmic Gymnastics Competition in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
|Nguyễn Hà My during her performance with a ball.
My successfully overcame strong rivals from Russia, China, Thailand and Singapore to take gold medals in three individual categories: hoop, ball and clubs. She also won a cup for the best all-round athlete at the tournament.
|Nguyễn Hà My during her performance with clubs.
My, 22, has practised rhythmic gymnastics since she was five, and has been trained by Hà for a long time. She has earned a number of international medals over the course of her athletic career.
|Nguyễn Hà My and coach Nguyễn Thu Hà,
For My's remarkable achievement, her trainer Hà received the Best Coach Award at Stadium Juara in Bukit Kiara. VNS