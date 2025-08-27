Politics & Law
Home Sports

My wins three gold medals at international rhythmic gymnastics competition

August 27, 2025 - 10:09
Nguyễn Hà My and her coach Nguyễn Thu Hà won big at the recent Dream Cup 2025 – Vivace 4th International Rhythmic Gymnastics Competition in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Rhythmic gymnastics

 

Nguyễn Hà My and her gold medals from the Dream Cup 2025 – Vivace 4th International Rhythmic Gymnastics Competition in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photos courtesy of Thu Hà

HÀ NỘI — Nguyễn Hà My and her coach Nguyễn Thu Hà won big at the recent Dream Cup 2025 – Vivace 4th International Rhythmic Gymnastics Competition in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

 

Nguyễn Hà My during her performance with a ball.

My successfully overcame strong rivals from Russia, China, Thailand and Singapore to take gold medals in three individual categories: hoop, ball and clubs. She also won a cup for the best all-round athlete at the tournament.

 

Nguyễn Hà My during her performance with clubs.

My, 22, has practised rhythmic gymnastics since she was five, and has been trained by Hà for a long time. She has earned a number of international medals over the course of her athletic career.

 

Nguyễn Hà My and coach Nguyễn Thu Hà,

For My's remarkable achievement, her trainer Hà received the Best Coach Award at Stadium Juara in Bukit Kiara. VNS

gymnastics championship

