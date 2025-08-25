Nha Trang Dolphins secure second seed with win over Dragons

ĐÀ NẴNG — The Danang Dragons ended their VBA Star X regular season with a 94-76 defeat to the Nha Trang Dolphins at Military Zone 5 Arena, Đà Nẵng City on Sunday.

Despite already securing a playoff berth, the guests entered the game with determination to confirm the second seed. Both teams fielded their usual starting line-ups.

The opening quarter was evenly matched, with sharp three-point shooting from both sides keeping the gap within five points. With support from the bench, the Dolphins edged ahead 31-27 after eight minutes.

In the second quarter, the Dragons remained effective from long range but struggled under the basket. Jaylyn Richardson led the Dolphins’ attack, extending the lead to 59-46 at half-time.

After the break, the Dragons tightened their defence and narrowed the margin to 66-55. However, substitutes Nguyễn Thành Đạt and Nguyễn Phúc Vinh restored control for the Dolphins, who moved ahead 74-60.

In the final quarter, Karachi Edo and Ganbat Chinbold cut the deficit to 80-71, but it was the Dragons’ last push. Võ Huy Hoàn shone in the closing minutes as the Dolphins sealed a 94-76 win.

Richardson, the game’s standout performer, earned Player of the Game honours with 28 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. Chinbold led the home team with 21 points.

The result left the Dolphins second in the standings with 12 wins and five losses, while the Dragons finished fifth at 8-10.

“Our strong mid-season run laid the foundation for today’s result. Despite roster changes, the long breaks gave us time to train and build chemistry. With this squad, we are ready for any opponent,” said guard Huỳnh Vĩnh Quang. VNS