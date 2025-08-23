Anh earns ticket to Roland Garros Junior Series by Renault 2025 Final

Tennis

HÀ NỘI — Lê Tiến Anh has just won the Roland Garros Junior Series by Renault 2025 – Qualifications East, Southeast and South Asia on August 23 morning in China.

The Vietnamese, who is the only representative of the Southeast Asia zone, defeats No 1 seed Yashwin Dahiya Dahiya of India 7-6, 7-5 in the final at the Roland-Garros Club Hainan, Qionghai City, Hainan Province.

Earlier, Anh was a giant killer of the tournament as he took down No 2 Ranvir Singh of India and No 7 Bang John Hyun Gyum of South Korea in the group round.

In the semi-finals on August 22, the Asian Tennis Federation U14 champion beat Liu Ian of Chinese Taipei 6-3, 6-1.

This qualifying event featured 24 boys and 24 girls, who were under 16, battling it out in a round-robin format. The top players from each group move into the knockout stage, chasing a coveted ticket to the Roland-Garros Junior Series by Renault in Japan.

Anh and Dahiya will be boy representatives of this qualifier to compete against 14 other rivals in Tokyo on October 15-19.

Champions in Japan will secure direct entry into the Roland-Garros Junior Championships 2026 in Paris. VNS