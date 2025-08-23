Politics & Law
Home Sports

Anh earns ticket to Roland Garros Junior Series by Renault 2025 Final

August 23, 2025 - 12:18
Lê Tiến Anh has just won the Roland Garros Junior Series by Renault 2025 – Qualifications East, Southeast and South Asia on August 23 morning in China.

Tennis 

Lê Tiến Anh will begin seeking his first Grand Slam for junior slot in the Roland Garros Junior Series by Renault 2025 in Japan in October. Photo of VTF

 HÀ NỘI — Lê Tiến Anh has just won the Roland Garros Junior Series by Renault 2025 – Qualifications East, Southeast and South Asia on August 23 morning in China.

The Vietnamese, who is the only representative of the Southeast Asia zone, defeats No 1 seed Yashwin Dahiya Dahiya of India 7-6, 7-5 in the final at the Roland-Garros Club Hainan, Qionghai City, Hainan Province.

Earlier, Anh was a giant killer of the tournament as he took down No 2 Ranvir Singh of India and No 7 Bang John Hyun Gyum of South Korea in the group round.

In the semi-finals on August 22, the Asian Tennis Federation U14 champion beat Liu Ian of Chinese Taipei 6-3, 6-1.

This qualifying event featured 24 boys and 24 girls, who were under 16, battling it out in a round-robin format. The top players from each group move into the knockout stage, chasing a coveted ticket to the Roland-Garros Junior Series by Renault in Japan.

Anh and Dahiya will be boy representatives of this qualifier to compete against 14 other rivals in Tokyo on October 15-19.

Champions in Japan will secure direct entry into the Roland-Garros Junior Championships 2026 in Paris. VNS

 

