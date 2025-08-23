MMA changes teacher Phung’s life

Mixed martial arts

Thanh Hà

Lò Thị Phung looked disappointed when she left the octagon of the LION Championship 25 mixed martial arts series.

She just received a defeat that left her with a swollen face and exhausted body. It prevented her from lifting the women's 52kg category title despite her months-long careful preparation.

Her coach later posted a photo of the two and encouraged her: "It's okay, girl. We will keep trying our best. We will do it better after this loss."

It was because she believed that Phung still had room to develop and become a champion one day.

Phung was one of the outstanding students in her high school and college for her talent in the traditional đẩy gậy (stick pushing) competition, winning at school and province level as well as picking up three national championship titles in 2017-19.

At that time, Phung had no idea about elite sport, but instead tried to become a kindergarten teacher in the mountainous Lai Châu Province.

After one year teaching, Phung, 24, decided to switch to martial arts and booked a ticket to HCM City, the national hub of fighting, in 2022, leaving a note to her parents that read: "If I don't succeed, I won't come back".

Three days later, master Lê Hoàng Mai received a guest, a girl with tired but shining eyes that made him remember their first meeting five years ago.

He was, at that time, a scout for HCM City's stick pushing team competing in a tournament in Lai Châu. Phung came to him and asked for his help on basic techniques to replace her wild style on instinct.

Mai was surprised as, just minutes after learning new knowledge, Phung defeated Mai's experienced player.

"Back then I saw her inner strength, and now I know she is brave and courageous," he said.

The first days were always difficult for the Thái ethnic girl, who had to overhaul her lifestyle, behaviour and discipline.

Instead of going to kindergarten and teaching little ones to sing and dance, Phung was faced with the strict and harsh training schedule of a special-task forces soldier.

"Many days I was hit and beaten by my coaches and teammates during practice. I cried a lot because of the pain," Phung said. "But after crying, I continued."

Gradually, she learned from the heavy physical exercises that improved her endurance, through tough tasks like chopping firewood and carrying bags of rice.

Her career's first milestone came in the National Sports Games in 2022. As a jujitsu rookie, she stormed towards a silver medal.

A year later, Phung took a Southeast Asian championship gold before securing four medals at the national championship.

Last year Phung successfully defended her national title and was voted one of the most valuable athletes before taking home a gold medal from the Jujitsu World Cup.

Phung had made an impressive self-introduction to the elite MMA community with a win over Chelsey Cashwell, a LION champion, in a match in 2023.

She went on to beat three other rivals by submission in the first round of the LION Championship, Việt Nam's largest MMA tournament, the following year.

Under Mai and Việt Nam's 'Muay Thai queen' Nguyễn Thị Thanh Trúc, Phung has built a fierce style and confidence and is now known as the 'octagon tiger'.

She presents herself in ethnic Thái costumes at all events. "It is my way to honour my origins and contribute to popularise Vietnamese culture," she said.

"I have never suffered high pressure when fighting, no matter the circumstances. I always feel comfortable and try my best. The encouragement and support of fans is a great source of motivation and part of my success," she said.

Different life

Phung's life has been changed remarkably. She can now support her parents and help her siblings go to school.

Outside the gym, Phung lives a different world. She is currently involved in a project called Team 404 to support and rehabilitate children with paralysis and mental difficulties.

Many of the youngsters come to the project as bedridden kids, but gradually recover thanks to Phung's perseverance and companionship.

Phung is happy seeing the children walk on their own and get better day by day.

"I'm thrilled to witness them having their normal life back. They are a strong motivation for me. Training and competing are tiring, but I feel lucky as I still have all my limbs and can do what I like, so I want to contribute more to society," she said.

Phung often takes part in charity activities, offering rice, gifts and books and presenting scholarships. She also supports poor families and provides rehabilitation training for disabled children, helping them get the opportunity to go to school and integrate into the community.

"What motivated me to leave my hometown and start a career in HCM City is martial arts and the humane work of Team 404. I hope to continue to accompany the group to spread many positive things and contribute to the community," Phung said.

Meanwhile, she will quickly overcome the recent MMA loss and restart her dream of grasping a title in the LION Championship's 52kg, 56kg and 60kg categories.

After that, the sky is the limit, with her eyes already on the ONE Championship, the Asian competition that features top athletes in various weight divisions. VNS