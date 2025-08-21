Politics & Law
Home Sports

Thailand lift International Seven-a-side Football Tournament trophy

August 21, 2025 - 15:22
Football 

Thailand players and officials celebrate their International Seven-a-side Football Tournament victory. Photo of VietFootball

HCM CITY — Thailand won the third International Seven-a-side Football Tournament beating Việt Nam 5-1 in the final match at the HCM City's Gia Định Stadium.

Despite being against the host side with strong support from their home fans, it was the Thais who dominated the match.

Tuấn Anh Jr scored the only goal for the hosts while Tanet Seangthong scored twice and Sihanart Suttisak, Chaiyong Pearpong and Kittikoon Pawong all scored for the visitors.

With six points after two wins, Thailand lifted the trophy.

Việt Nam came second and Malaysian Kampung Rawa FC finished third.

The tournament, the Bia Saigon Dragon Cup 2025, was set to showcase the uniquely Vietnamese style of seven-a-side play -- a fast-paced, grassroots-inspired format now making waves beyond national borders.

Organised by VietFootball, the event aims to elevate this homegrown format on the international stage.

After the final, the organisers and players then donated US$1,000 to support Cuban people in respond to the call of the Central Committee of the Việt Nam Red Cross Society within the framework of the Việt Nam-Cuba Friendship Year and the 65th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relations. VNS

Sports

Buffaloes sweep Catfish to extend flawless run

Hà Nội Buffaloes proved unstoppable once again, sealing a commanding 89-73 win over Cần Thơ Catfish to finish their head-to-head series 3-0 and maintain an unbeaten record heading into the play-offs.

