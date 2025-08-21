Thailand lift International Seven-a-side Football Tournament trophy

Football

HCM CITY — Thailand won the third International Seven-a-side Football Tournament beating Việt Nam 5-1 in the final match at the HCM City's Gia Định Stadium.

Despite being against the host side with strong support from their home fans, it was the Thais who dominated the match.

Tuấn Anh Jr scored the only goal for the hosts while Tanet Seangthong scored twice and Sihanart Suttisak, Chaiyong Pearpong and Kittikoon Pawong all scored for the visitors.

With six points after two wins, Thailand lifted the trophy.

Việt Nam came second and Malaysian Kampung Rawa FC finished third.

The tournament, the Bia Saigon Dragon Cup 2025, was set to showcase the uniquely Vietnamese style of seven-a-side play -- a fast-paced, grassroots-inspired format now making waves beyond national borders.

Organised by VietFootball, the event aims to elevate this homegrown format on the international stage.

After the final, the organisers and players then donated US$1,000 to support Cuban people in respond to the call of the Central Committee of the Việt Nam Red Cross Society within the framework of the Việt Nam-Cuba Friendship Year and the 65th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relations. VNS