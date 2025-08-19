Anh earns smooth start in Roland Garros Junior Series by Renault 2025 qualifier

Tennis

HÀ NỘI — Young Vietnamese tennis star Lê Tiến Anh defeated second-seeded player Singh Ranvir of India in the first qualification match of the Roland Garros Junior Series by Renault 2025 for the East, South East and South Asia region on August 18 in China.

Anh is the only Southeast Asian representative in the Hainan tournament for players under 16 years old.

He overcame Ranvir, a tough rival, after three thrilling sets of 6-3, 5-7, 6-2 in the boys' Group F. Next he will take on Tsz Ho Lai of Hong Kong (China).

Lai lost 5-7, 3-6 to No. 7 seed Bang John Hyun Gyum of South Korea in the other Group F match.

The event is held in two stages. In the first stage, players are divided into six groups of four to play round robin matches over three days to decide the group rankings.

The second stage will be a placement round, in which players will vie for an overall placement from 1-24.

Boys and girls in the top two spots will qualify for the RG Junior Series Asian Wild Card Tournament in Japan from October 15 to 19.

The winning players who qualify for the RG Japan will each receive US$2,000 as a development grant. Runners-up who also advance to the Japanese event will be given $1,000 each.

Finalists in Japan will then earn a spot in the main draw for the Roland Garros 2026.

According to the Việt Nam Tennis Federation, the competition marked an important milestone for the national tennis community, proving the progress of young Vietnamese players in the international arena. VNS