Wushu champion eyes further glory

Wushu

Hoài Việt

Nguyễn Thị Thu Thủy finished second in the women's 60kg category and claimed a silver in the 2025 World Games' wushu event, which is ongoing in Chengdu, China.

Despite a defeat, she was the first Vietnamese athlete to take a medal from the international multi-sport festival, comprising sports and sporting disciplines that are not contested at the Olympics.

The silver was also a motivation for her to defend her title in the upcoming SEA Games in December in Thailand.

Coaches found talent in the 10-year-old Thủy when she practised wushu in the provincial Sports Centre and picked her for the Bắc Giang (now Bắc Ninh) team in 2008.

Some 15 years later, Thủy is always a title hope for Việt Nam in all international competitions, having racked up a huge collection of medals grabbed from regional, continental and world events.

"Martial arts is a really tough sport. The combat discipline in wushu in particular required athletes to use different fighting techniques to defeat rivals. The risk of getting injuries in either practice or competition is high," said Thủy.

"Many of the fighters suffer torn ligaments, dislocated noses and broken teeth. These are huge challenges that only those who are brave and love martial arts can overcome," Thủy explained.

"In martial arts, the line between winning and losing is very close. I have won a lot and also suffered losses. I carefully review my matches and seek the reasons for losses, fix my errors and improve my skills," she said.

"I clearly understand that as a martial artist, I must have the strong will, diligence and a never-give-up spirit."

Among her achievements, the world championship title was the most prestigious one, placing her on top of the world in 2023.

Just a month after taking a bronze from the 19th Asian Games, Thủy shouldered the heavy task of competing in the World Wushu Championships in the US.

As her favourite 56kg category was not held, Thủy jumped up to fight in the 60kg level, but retained her medal target.

After three tough matches she advanced to the final where she faced Naorem Roshibina Devi, an old rival from India, who beat Thủy in the Asian Games semi-finals.

In the rematch, Thủy attacked consecutively and gave Devi no time to fight back. She won 2-1 and topped the podium for her second time at the world championship.

The result proved her strong progress, as she previously took silver in the 2019 edition.

“I still remember that before the final match at the 2023 championship, I was really nervous because of the importance of the match," said Thủy.

"However, coaches encouraged and asked me to deliver the best of my ability. I myself did not want to miss the world title again, so I tried to be focused and did a good job. The victory made me extremely excited.”

Best yet to come

Before bagging China World Games' silver, Thủy added two more medals to her collection, a gold in the 10th World Sanda Cup in April and a gold in the Asian Wushu Cup in July.

“Victory is always a memorable experience when you overcome strong opponents. These achievements are not just a personal results, it is the pride of Việt Nam team in the international arenas,” Thủy said.

Vũ Văn Trung, an official of the Wushu Department of the Sports Authority of Việt Nam, appreciated Thủy's efforts and achievement, saying: " Thủy made her impressive mark with her international wins and believes that she can still be one of Việt Nam's top wushu athletes in the years to come."

Meanwhile coach Nguyễn Thanh Loan said: “Thủy possesses many elements of a talented athlete, which are good technique and physical strength, strong will and hard-working person. She always maintains her calm mind before demonstrating her fierce strength, launching excellent attacks and making her opponent unable to defend.”

When Thủy was young, she was excited watching Vietnamese athletes receiving gold medals and singing the national anthem.

“I just wondered if I could have the chance to be a national player, competing in the SEA Games, winning a gold medal and being cheered on by everyone,” Thủy said.

Many years passed, and she made her dream come true. Thủy took her first SEA Games title in 2022 when the regional event was held in Việt Nam.

As the top fighter in the 60kg, Thủy will head to Thailand this winter to fight for gold.

“There is time to improve before the SEA Games. I am determined to achieve the best result there," Thủy said. "All regional rivals will be there, so my coaches and I will have to carefully prepare for my fights.”

Prior to that, Thủy will defend her world title in September in Brazil.

“I got to know my main opponents there through the recent Sanda World Cup. They are progressing and the gap between athletes is narrowing," said Thủy.

"It is high pressure when I will compete as the defending champion, but I will work hard to reach my peak at the tournament and return home with another gold." VNS