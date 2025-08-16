Pickleball tournament to connect journalists, artists in HCM City

HCM CITY — The Sports & Culture newspaper under the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) hosted the 2025 Pickleball Tournament – Connecting Journalists & Artists on Saturday, in collaboration with Passion Pickleball Club, to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam’s National Day, the 80th anniversary of VNA and the 43rd anniversary of the newspaper.

The event, held on August 16 at Passion Pickleball Club in Bình Trưng Ward, brought together journalists, reporters, well-known artists and pickleball enthusiasts.

Familiar names from the arts and media scene, such as musician Huy Tuấn, singers Hoàng Bách and Phạm Anh Khoa, actors Long Đẹp Trai, Lê Nam and Trần Kim Hải, model-actress Lê Thúy, and director Vũ Hồng Thắng joined the competition, promising a vibrant and creative atmosphere.

Pickleball – a sport blending tennis, badminton and table tennis – has been gaining popularity in Việt Nam thanks to its accessibility, entertainment value and health benefits. The tournament aimed to promote physical activity while offering a platform for journalists and artists to connect and strengthen community bonds.

Competition took place in two categories — men’s doubles and mixed doubles — with 16 pairs in each. Matches were played in the morning, progressing from the group stage to the quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals, followed by the award ceremony and closing.

Winners in each category received VNĐ6 million, runners-up VNĐ4 million, and third-place finishers VNĐ2 million. Additional prizes included pickleball paddles, balls, sportswear and sponsor products, with total prize value reaching VNĐ150 million.

This year’s tournament was supported by sponsors including Hùng Nhơn Group, Itaxa, Horizon, Ligpro, My My Event, Potato Clothing, Meizan CLV, Nam Dương International Food, Zon Zon Bakery, Macca House, Minh Tuấn Mobile, Zocker, Tàu Hũ Nam Việt, Ocany, Kaiwin and AIH International Hospital.

Organisers said the support of the business community not only enhanced the quality and scale of the tournament but also reflected the connection between enterprises and cultural-sport activities, as well as their solidarity with journalists and artists.

With its spirit of sport, creativity and connection, the 2025 Pickleball Tournament of the Sports & Culture newspaper is a meaningful and inspiring event within the series of major celebrations marking Việt Nam’s historic milestones, alongside the country’s media, cultural and artistic development. — VNS