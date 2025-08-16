Trash talk heats up LION Championship 25

KHÁNH HÒA — Verbal exchanges and trash talk fuelled rivalry between fighters and boosted public interest in the LION Championship 25 following its face-off and weigh-in sessions on August 15.

For the first time, the country’s largest mixed martial arts series will be held in Khánh Hòa Province, and also for the first time outdoors, with the fights taking place at Cam Ranh Square on the night of August 16.

Organisers said that competing in an open octagon would heighten excitement and bring MMA closer to the fans.

All athletes successfully made weight and were cleared for their designated classes ahead of the bouts.

At the face-offs, fighters spiced things up with mind games, aiming to distract opponents while psyching themselves up.

In the MMA Duo fight, Nguyễn Xuân Phương and Nguyễn Ngọc Thức are determined to reclaim their honour after suffering a 55-second defeat to Nguyễn Tiến Long – Nguyễn Trung Hải in Hà Nội this April. This time, Hải has been replaced by Nguyễn Thành Thoan, though the duo’s strength remains intact.

Thức taunted his rivals by presenting them with a dress, joking that his team could win the rematch using only knees and elbows, without punches or kicks.

Meanwhile, Thoan shocked the crowd, saying: “We won the last match too quickly – just 55 seconds – but both opponents still had to be hospitalised. So this time, I want Phương and Thức to lose even faster, so they won’t have to go to the hospital again.”

In the main card match, 56kg champion Lê Văn Tuân moved up in weight to challenge unbeaten Trần Ngọc Lượng for the men’s 60kg belt.

A victory would further cement Lượng’s reputation in the national MMA community, while Tuân could make history as the first Vietnamese fighter to hold two belts at the same time.

“It’s fine if he looks down on me, but he looks down on my whole crew. I’ll give it everything to take him down,” said Tuân.

“Lượng is an all-round fighter, but whatever style he chooses, I’m ready. I’ve fought in the 60kg class before, so I’m very confident.”

The women’s 52kg title bout between Lò Thị Phụng and Nguyễn Vũ Quỳnh Hoa has also drawn strong attention. It pits a jiu-jitsu specialist against a versatile fighter who combines muay thai, sanda and Vietnamese traditional martial arts.

Phụng declared she would have no difficulty flooring Hoa in the first round with her skilful grappling technique.

Hoa fired back, saying she would defeat Phụng using the very technique that Phụng had mastered.

In addition to the three main card clashes, LION Championship 25 promises to deliver thrills with six other bouts featuring both veteran and rookie fighters, as well as international competitors.

All matches will be streamed live on the tournament’s fanpage from 8pm. — VNS