Ninh Bình set for exciting V.League season

Thanh Nga

As the V.League 1 2025/26 season approaches, anticipation is building for what promises to be an electrifying campaign filled with new features and fierce competition.

Among the teams making waves is Ninh Bình FC, a rookie club that have garnered attention for their ambitious approach and substantial investments.

With a strong team comprising quality foreign players and overseas Vietnamese, all under the guidance of Spanish coaching staff, the team is poised to make a significant impact in the premiere league in Việt Nam.

In the previous season, Ninh Bình, led by coach Nguyễn Việt Thắng, achieved a stunning feat by remaining undefeated throughout the entire V.League 2 campaign. With an impressive record of 19 wins and just 1 draw, they amassed 59 points, 14 points clear of their closest rivals, Bình Phước.

After a decade-long absence from the top tier of Vietnamese football, Ninh Bình's promotion is a moment of pride for the province.

Following the triumphant promotion, Ninh Bình has focused on solidifying the squad with a mix of retained talents and strategic new signings. Key players such as goalkeeper Đặng Văn Lâm, defenders Thanh Thịnh and Ngọc Bảo, and midfielders Hoàng Đức and Quốc Việt are expected to form the backbone of the team. Their experience, both in club football and on the national stage, adds a layer of competitive edge.

However, merely holding onto last season’s stars will not suffice in the more demanding top tier. To bolster their chances, they have made several significant signings, including multi-talented players from Hoàng Anh Gia Lai (HAGL).

Dụng Quang Nho, Lê Minh Bảo Toàn and Châu Ngọc Quang bring a wealth of experience and skill to the midfield and defence. Quang, a former national team player known for his precise passing, and Nho, a dynamic right-back, are expected to be pivotal in the tactical setup.

Additionally, the acquisition of Đức Chiến, a versatile midfielder from Thể Công Viettel, enhances the team’s adaptability. His ability to play both in midfield and as a centre-back will allow Ninh Bình to adjust their tactics seamlessly throughout matches.

Fresh leadership

Ninh Bình's ambitions are further underscored by their recent appointment of Spanish coach Gerard Albadalejo, who brings a fresh perspective and a strategic mindset to the team. With a coaching background primarily in Spain's second division, Albadalejo's notable achievement includes a memorable upset against Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey.

His leadership is complemented by a team of five Spanish assistants focusing on various aspects of player development, from fitness to data analysis.

“I came here to accompany Ninh Bình and aim for new successes. Our greatest strength is the spirit of solidarity as a family. Actions are more important than words,” Albadalejo said.

His vision is clear: to transform Ninh Bình into a formidable force in Vietnamese football.

To realise the ambitions, the team has made strategic moves in the transfer market, securing foreign talents like central defenders Patrick Marselino and Janclesio Almeida Santos, who are in the process of applying for Vietnamese citizenship.

The attacking lineup boasts strikers Gustavo Henrique, Daniel Da Silva and Geovane Magno, all of whom have previously made significant contributions to their former teams.

Henrique, with an impressive scoring record at Zakho in Iraq, is expected to be a key player for the club.

"Ninh Bình's first goal is to create a strong team, capable of competing with top clubs in Việt Nam such as Hà Nội, Thể Công Viettel and Nam Định. We really want to play on equal terms with those forces," Albadalejo said.

Alongside the established stars, the club is dedicated to nurturing young talent. It recently signed Trần Thành Trung (alias Chung Nguyen Do), a dual citizen of Việt Nam and Bulgaria, who has made a name for himself in European football. His acquisition, reportedly costing around VNĐ10 billion (US$384,000) per season, reflects Ninh Bình’s commitment to investing in the future.

Football website Transfermarkt has named Trung as the most valuable U23 footballer in Southeast Asia. The German-based platform stated that the 20-year-old midfielder leads the pack with an impressive market value of around $466,000.

Additionally, the club have brought in promising young players like Dụng Quang Vinh and Nay Di Đan from HAGL, as well as Nguyễn Lê Phát from PVF.

Phát’s standout performances in youth competitions, including being named the best player of the National U21 Championship, highlight the potential of these young athletes to contribute to Ninh Bình’s success.

The league is set to kick off on August 15, with Ninh Bình facing Hồng Lĩnh Hà Tĩnh in the opening match on August 17. VNS