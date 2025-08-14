Politics & Law
Home Sports

Wushu warriors clinch silver in World Games showdown

August 14, 2025 - 16:58
Việt Nam is competing in seven sports with a team of 25 athletes at the World Games, including beach handball, wushu, aerobic gymnastics, billiards, pétanque, kickboxing and Muay.

 

The Vietnamese team of wushu at the 2025 World Games in China. — Photo baovanhoa.vn

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s wushu team has made a striking impression at the 2025 World Games in China, securing two silver medals and a bronze in a display of skill and determination. The standout performances signal promising prospects for Vietnamese martial arts on the international stage.

In the women’s 60kg final, Nguyễn Thị Thu Thủy faced China’s Zhiqin Li but was narrowly defeated 0-2, earning a well-deserved silver medal. This marked Thủy’s debut at the World Games and reaching the final itself is a significant milestone for both her and the Vietnamese wushu squad as they prepare for future global contests.

Earlier, in the men’s 56kg final, Đỗ Huy Hoàng took silver after a tough match against China’s Sishuo Tang. Việt Nam’s medal haul was further boosted by a bronze in the women’s 52kg category, won by martial artist Ngô Thị Phương Nga.

Beyond wushu, Việt Nam is proudly represented across seven sports at the Games, with a contingent of 25 athletes competing in beach handball, aerobic gymnastics, billiards, pétanque, kickboxing, Muay and, of course, wushu.

The Vietnamese team’s strong showing highlights their growing prowess and commitment to excelling on the world stage, reinforcing the nation’s reputation in competitive martial arts.— VNS

