Việt Nam beat Thailand to top MSIG Serenity Cup group

HẢI PHÒNG — Việt Nam rank on top of the table with perfect record in Group A of the ASEAN Women’s MSIG Serenity Cup 2025.

The host side defeated arch rivals Thailand 1-0, with the only goal scored by Trần Thị Thu Thảo, in the last group round match on August 12 at Hải Phòng's Lạch Tray Stadium.

Despite an early disadvantage as the visiting side and with many young faces on the team, Thailand almost opened the scoring in the fourth minute with an effort from Rinyaphat Moondong. The ball beat goalkeeper Trần Thị Kim Thanh, but bounced to safety off the top of the crossbar.

The hosts had a chance to respond in the 11th minute when Thái Thị Thảo ran the ball in and fired it over the crossbar.

Soon afterwards, an attempt from Pichayatida Manowwang for the Thai team was also denied by goalkeeper Thanh.

Việt Nam took the lead in the 36th minute. Captain Huỳnh Như received a long ball on the right side, where she powered past Pinyaphat Klinklai and clipped in a low cross that Thảo, who was later voted Player of the Match, volleyed beyond Pawarisa Homyamyen within the box.

Vietnamese player Trần Thị Hải Linh tried to get her name on the board too, but her goal-bound strike was successfully blocked.

Việt Nam continued dominating in the second half, but the Thai defence held firm, denying attempts from veteran Phạm Hải Yến and young scorer Nguyễn Thị Thanh Nhã while other strikes from Ngân Thị Vạn Sự went wide.

The win lengthened Việt Nam's unbeaten streak against Thailand, who tried their best but have failed to win the official tournament for the past 10 years.

With three wins, the former champions confirmed their qualification for the last four as Group A winners, where they will be joined by runners-up Thailand.

Their rivals will be identified after the last matches in Group B, as Australia play Timor Leste while defending champions the Philippines face Myanmar at the Việt Trì Stadium in Phú Thọ Province. —VNS