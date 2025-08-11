Chung's the one: heat’s on star signing

HÀ NỘI — Transfermarkt has named Vietnamese expatriate Nguyễn Đỗ Thành Chung – also known as Chung Nguyen Do – as the most valuable U23 footballer in Southeast Asia. The German-based online platform stated that the 20-year-old Ninh Bình FC midfielder leads the pack with an impressive market value of 400,000 euros (around US$466,000).

A product of European football, Chung made a name for himself in Bulgaria, where he made 59 appearances and scored two goals for Slavia Sofia. He also represented Bulgaria at youth international level, featuring for the U17, U19, U20, and U21 squads, earning eight caps with the U21 team.

Chung’s highly anticipated return to Việt Nam for the 2025/26 season follows his naturalisation as a Vietnamese citizen. Ninh Bình FC reportedly paid over VNĐ13 billion (around US$495,600) to secure his transfer – a bold move for a V.League 1 newcomer.

Despite his pedigree, Chung’s early days back on home soil have been far from smooth. He suffered from heat shock during two recent friendlies – against Hà Nội FC on August 2 and Sông Lam Nghệ An on August 7 – as he struggled to adapt to Việt Nam’s intense summer climate.

Experts say his abrupt arrival just before the start of the V.League 1 campaign left little time for acclimatisation. The stark difference between Bulgaria’s mild weather and northern Việt Nam’s soaring temperatures proved a challenge for the young midfielder.

Fortunately, relief may be on the horizon. Cooler conditions are forecast in the north, and many league matches will be played in the evenings –potentially easing Chung’s transition.

Fans and pundits alike remain hopeful that with time, Chung will live up to his valuation and become a key figure in Ninh Bình’s V.League 1 ambitions. — VNS