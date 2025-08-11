Việt Nam head to semis but still aim to beat Thailand in last group match at MSIG Serenity Cup

Football

HẢI PHÒNG — Việt Nam have qualified for the semi-final round with one game in hand, but coach Mai Đức Chung has asked his players to top the group ranking table by beating Thailand in the last Group A match at the ASEAN Women’s MSIG Serenity Cup 2025 on August 12.

Việt Nam defeated Indonesia 7-0 in their second group match on August 9 at Lạch Tray Stadium in Hải Phòng.

Phạm Hải Yến scored twice, while Nguyễn Thị Bích Thùy, Hoàng Thị Loan, Ngân Thị Vạn Sự, Trần Thị Thu Thảo and Nguyễn Thị Tuyết Ngân were also on target as the hosts earned a win that ensured them a slot in the last-four round.

Due to the goal differential, Việt Nam have placed below Thailand, who are also advancing to the semi-finals after a comfortable 7-0 win over Cambodia in a previous match.

“I haven't been really pleased with the players' performance yet. If they did better job, they could have scored at least 10 goals," said Chung in the post-match briefing.

"I've planned for the next big match, so I made changes in the starting lineup for this match. But some players didn't work well. Things seemed much better in the second half."

Coach Joko Susilo of Indonesia said he was disappointed with the loss, but recognised his players' effort.

“I can't deny that it was a big defeat, but the players did exactly what they were asked. However, maybe they were not in their best form, and that was the reason Việt Nam scored so many goals,” he said.

Susilo said Indonesia was left without some key players, as their clubs didn't let them go. Meanwhile, the naturalised members did not have enough time to integrate with the entire team, he noted. The lack of communication between teammates led to a poorer performance than expected.

“These factors have affected our training and preparation. But we will continue improving and will do better in the next match," he said.

Indonesia will play Cambodia, while Việt Nam will face Thailand on August 12.

Chung said: “We watched every Thailand match in this tournament. They are home to many young players, and also have some naturalised team members.

"Our target is to beat them and take the leading position in the group. I think the chance is open, maybe 50-50 for both sides. The luckier team that converts their opportunities to goals will be the group winners."

However, Chung might be faced with a problem, as central midfielder Dương Thị Vân was injured and isn't guaranteed to return.

She was sidelined after a clash with an Indonesian player, suffering a knee injury in the 24th minute, and was sent to the hospital for additional checks.

“I can't say anything about her injury right now. We need time to know if she can come back. Hopefully, she will recover well and join us soon," Chung said. VNS