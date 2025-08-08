Việt Nam set to win SEA V.League 2025 on home ground

Volleyball

HÀ NỘI Despite their loss to Thailand in the first leg of the SEA V.League 2025, Việt Nam's woman volleyball team are determined to come out on top this time around.

Coach Nguyễn Tuấn Kiệt has asked his players to give their all when the two sides face each other again during the second stage of the competition, which takes place from August 8 to 10 in Ninh Bình Province.

The coach said he really regrets that Việt Nam wasted their chance to beat Thailand and win the regional tournament's first leg.

Việt Nam led in points against the Thai team, a world powerhouse, in the last match of the previous stage. But they made a few mistakes, blowing their lead and losing 2-3 to their arch-rivals. The Vietnamese side ended up in second place, winning the silver medal on August 3 in Nakhon Ratchasima.

It was Việt Nam's fifth time in a row finishing behind Thailand in this competition. But the side managed to improve their score each time, seen as a promising signal for the future.

"We lost the match and the gold because of VAR and referees' decisions on some key points," said Kiệt. "Also, we had problems in the setting drills, leading to our unexpected defeat."

"Despite the loss, we are not disappointed," he added. "My players worked hard and tried their best, and earning two set wins against Thailand was a remarkable result."

This time around, playing on home ground will be a great opportunity for Việt Nam to record a historic win, according to the coach.

Kiệt has also added young spiker Nguyễn Thị Phương to his roster to strengthen Việt Nam's attack ability.

Phương will help her senior teammates Trần Thị Thanh Thúy, Nguyễn Thị Bích Tuyền and Trần Thị Bích Thủy to smash the Thai defence.

As she is returning to her home club, Tuyền is expected to perform at her best and score more for the hosts. She was voted Best Opposite Spiker in the first stage of the competition after earning 33 points for Việt Nam in three matches.

"Don't do what you want, do what you are assigned to do," Kiệt told his players at a recent training session. "We will take revenge on Thailand on our home turf. I guarantee it."

The second leg will feature four teams at the Ninh Bình Gymnasium. Việt Nam will first play the Philippines on Friday, before taking on Indonesia on Saturday and facing Thailand on Sunday.

The Vietnamese team have made remarkable progress recently, setting historic milestones in international tournaments by winning three AVC Nations Cup championships (2023, 2024 and 2025) as well as the bronze medal at the FIVB Challenge Cup 2024.

Their next goals are to defeat Thailand and conquer regional tournaments, including the 33rd SEA Games coming up in December. VNS