HCM City steal the show at tennis tournament for youth teams

August 06, 2025 - 12:13
Tennis

Players receive their cups and medals at the National Youth Team Tennis Championship -- Lowen Beer 2025 Cup which closed in Đắk Lắk Province on August 5. — Photo courtesy of VTF

ĐẮK LẮK — HCM City proved its strength to top the National Youth Team Tennis Championship, the Lowen Beer 2025 Cup, which drew to a close in Đắk Lắk Province on August 5.

After a week of competition, HCM City players dominated many of categories, winning five gold, six silver and six bronze medals.

Hà Nội came second with two gold, one silver and two bronze medals, followed by the Military with two gold and four bronze medals.

“The tournament not only creates a fair competitive playground for young players, but also contributes to building a quality next generation for national tennis," said Nguyễn Hồng Sơn, vice president of the Việt Nam Tennis Federation.

"Their performance in this tournament shows the potential and strong development of the next generation. Through this tournament we have discovered many outstanding faces, promising to be core of the national youth team and senior team in the future.”

The annual tournament featured more than 200 talented players from nine delegations such as Hà Nội, HCM City, Đà Nẵng, Military, Sơn La, Ninh Bình and Đắk Lắk.

They competed in age groups ranging from U12 to U18 for men's, women's and mixed team events. — VNS

Sports

VFF referee passes away after fitness test collapse

The unfortunate incident occurred during a pre-season training session for referees organised by the Việt Nam Football Federation (VFF). The fitness test was conducted early in the morning to minimise the adverse effects of the hot weather, but Thịnh exhibited unusual symptoms, officials said.

