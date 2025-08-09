Toàn dominates world of pencak silat

Pencak Silat

Thanh Hà

Earning a First-Class Labour Order from President Lương Cường [the highest state award for working or sporting achievement] was a strong push for Lê Văn Toàn ahead of the Asian Pencak Silat Championship on home ground.

Just several days later he completed his task: winning a gold medal to prove his domination in the men's over-95kg class and help Việt Nam dominate the annual competition.

Toàn has made his name at every level of pencak silat and is unbeaten from domestic events to world championships.

Toàn worried his parents when he quit school in Grade 6 because he was too young, but they immediately agreed to let him do sport under the suggestion of a neighbour who saw his sporting potential.

He was first denied to archery classes because of shortsightedness, but pencak silat coach Lê Thị Hồng Ngoan took him on. At the age of 16 in 2015, Toàn began his new tough and brilliant life.

"When I accepted, I was determined to train as well as possible, being focused and determined for the best results," said Toàn.

"Of course, there were moments that made me exhausted and overwhelmed by the high intensity of training and my seniors' outstanding performance. I was afraid I wouldn’t be able to keep up. But I received strong support and encouragement from teammates and coaches, especially Ngoan, who never let me give up."

Just one year after that, his remarkable efforts helped him earn two bronze medals in the National Championship and National Cup, a memorable achievement that let him know that he was on the right track.

A silver in the next championship opened the door for Toàn to the national team.

"It is an important milestone. Since joining up with the national team I have strongly improved my technique and taken national top podium since 2018," said Toàn.

He has also gone on to dominate the international arenas. In the last eight years, Toàn has become a champion at the SEA Games, Asian championship, and world championship.

"I won my first world title in 2018 and have pocketed four titles, winning again in 2019, 2022 and 2024. It was a pity that the championships were not held in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic," he said.

In December in the United Arab Emirates, Toàn defeated a Malaysian rival to win gold.

“I was extremely excited after defeating such a tough rival in the final. I was proud to contribute a humble part in Việt Nam's second place in the medal tally," said Toàn. "Like other titles, that gold medal was my gift to everyone who helped and supported me.”

His victory in the UAE was enough for him to receive the state honour on July 27, adding to his collection of four Prime Minister Certificates of Merit.

"Toàn is the long-time Asian champion and his achievement of four world championship titles is rare for a Vietnamese pencak silat fighter," said coach Ngoan, former world champion. "The First-Class Labour Order from the President is deserved for what he has done for national pencal silat and Vietnamese sport in general."

On July 30, he successfully defended his Asian championship title, his fifth one, in Hà Tĩnh Province.

"In sports, especially at the elite level, success depends on many factors. In addition to serious training to maintain stable performance, spirit and will are also very important," Toàn said.

"During competition, concentration and determination are needed along with calm and confident mindset. These factors help me beat opponents one by one for the highest results."

The multi-time world champion regretted that in the upcoming 33rd SEA Games his weight category would not take place, so he would not have the chance to shine.

"However, I will continue to work hard to maintain my form for the 2025 world championship. Hopefully, my efforts and honours will inspire young martial artists to strive for their career and national pencak silat,” Toàn said. VNS