Women’s football championship begins in September

Football

HÀ NỘI — HCM City 1 will defend their title in a match against HCM City 2 in the National Women's Football Championship - Thái Sơn Bắc Cup 2025, which will kick off on September 4 in Hà Nội.

Other matchups include Hà Nội vs Phong Phú Hà Nam and Việt Nam Coal and Minerals vs Thái Nguyên T&T, following a draw conducted in the capital city on August 8.

The teams will compete in two legs, with the first taking place from September 4 to 21 and the second from September 26 to October 13. Both legs will take place in Hà Nội, although the venue will be confirmed at a later date.

Tournament champions will walk away with VNĐ500 million (US$19,000) and will represent Việt Nam at the AFC Women's Champions League 2026-2027. Last season, HCM City 1 made a big splash on the continent, finishing in second place the first time they participated in the competition.

Matches will be livestreamed on VTVCab and VFF's YouTube channel.

Thái Sơn Bắc Electrical Equipment Trading Company has been named as the tournament's main sponsor for the 14th year in a row.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Việt Nam Football Federation General Secretary Nguyễn Văn Phú expressed appreciation for the long-term support of the sponsor, which has helped promote the development of women's football nationwide.

He said with the sponsorship of Thái Sơn Bắc and effort from the clubs, the championship has gradually gained attention and has proven its leading role in producing talented players for the national teams.

The remarkable results of coach Mai Đức Chung and his squad in the Asian and World Cup competitions is proof of that progress, Phú said.

“This is the 14th year that Thái Sơn Bắc has supported the National Women's Football Championship as the main sponsor. For us, this is an honour, and we are proud to help create a brand for the highest club level of Vietnamese women's football," said Thái Sơn Bắc General Director Trần Anh Minh.

"On the other hand, the National Women's Football Championship also creates a great image for the company and our customers. We want to continue working with the Việt Nam Football Federation to create stability and sustainability for the tournament, building a playground for women's players to develop in the long term.” — VNS