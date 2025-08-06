U20 players start campaign for Asian Cup finals

Football

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will take on Singapore in the first group stage match of the 2026 AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup qualifiers at the Việt Nam Football Federation's Youth Training Centre in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

All sides taking part in Group B's pre-match briefing said they are hoping for positive results in the group stage to qualify for the Asian Cup finals.

After Singapore, Việt Nam will face Hong Kong (China) on August 8 and Kyrgyzstan two days later.

Việt Nam coach Okiyama Masahiko said his players have been training since July 1 and have completed their preparation for the tournament, after an intensive training course and friendly matches in Japan to sharpen their skills.

The Vietnamese players are in good condition and are excited to start their matches, he said.

“We respect all teams and will play with high spirits and determination to qualify for the final round," Masahiko said.

Team captain Lưu Hoàng Vân said all of the teams in the group are strong, but Việt Nam trained thoroughly and set a clear target for the competition, while their players have been asked to give their best performance.

Some of the U20 players have had the chance to join the national team and play with senior teammates. The experience gained from the older players is expected to help boost their confidence during the youth competition.

Vân said all these factors, along with the team's solidarity, would help Việt Nam overcome challenges in these matches.

On the other side, Singapore coach Fazrul Nawaz said his team are also well prepared after training camps, and that the players are in good spirits. He added that he respects all of the opponents in the group, but expects his side to achieve the best results.

Singapore team captain Sarah Zu’risqha praised Việt Nam's technique and physical strength, and said she considers the upcoming match an opportunity for Singapore and herself to learn and accumulate experience for the future.

Meanwhile, coach Zakirov Nematzhan of Kyrgyzstan said he believes that Việt Nam are the strongest team in the group, but that other opponents are not weak at all. He added that going up against Việt Nam in the last match would be an advantage for his team.

Hong Kong's team spent time at a training camp in Thailand where they sharpened their technique and tactics, according to coach Ng Wing Kim Vinco. She said she hopes the tough training will help push her team to the finals.

A total of 33 teams will take part in the qualification matches, divided into seven groups of four and one group of five. The best 11 teams and hosts Thailand will play in the final round from April 1 to 18, 2026.

The top four teams will qualify for the 2026 FIFA U20 Women's World Cup in Poland from September 5 to 27 as the AFC representatives. North Korea are the defending champions. VNS