VFF referee passes away after fitness test collapse

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam Football Federation (VFF) referee Trần Đình Thịnh has passed away after collapsing during a fitness test on Sunday morning. He died this morning at a hospital in Hà Nội, after undergoing nearly a day of treatment following his fainting during the fitness assessment in the capital city.

The unfortunate incident occurred during a pre-season training session for referees organised by the VFF. The fitness test was conducted early in the morning to minimise the adverse effects of the hot weather, but Thịnh exhibited unusual symptoms, officials said.

The medical team promptly implemented intensive resuscitation measures for circulation and respiration and transported him to the hospital's emergency department. Despite the doctors' best efforts, Thịnh could not be saved.

General Secretary of the VFF Nguyễn Văn Phú said: "This is a significant loss for Vietnamese football, especially for the national refereeing team. Referee Thịnh was not only a dedicated and professional official, but also well respected and cherished by all his colleagues.

"His departure leaves a profound void and an indescribable pain. On behalf of the VFF and the training programme organising committee, I extend my deepest condolences to the family, loved ones and colleagues of referee Thịnh."

Born in 1982, Thịnh was an experienced referee in V.League 1. He won the 'Bronze Whistle' award in the 2023-2024 season and the 'Silver Whistle' in the 2024-2025 season, awards that honour referees for outstanding performances in professional leagues.

The fitness test during which Thịnh collapsed was part of a mandatory pre-season training programme designed to assess the referees' abilities to fulfil their duties. In addition to his case requiring emergency care, six other referees did not pass the tests.

The VFF and Việt Nam Professional Football Joint Stock Company have expressed their deepest condolences to the family of referee Thịnh and will assist in arranging the funeral as a tribute to his contributions to the sport in the country. - VNS