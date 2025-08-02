National football players to perform skills in special show match

Football

HÀ NỘI — A show match between the VPL Dream Team and Việt Nam All Stars will be held on August 3 in Hà Nội, demonstrating skills of the national best footballers to the public.

VPL Dream Team gather the outstanding faces of the Việt Nam's home-created seven-a-side football league that closed last week in Hà Nội.

The Việt Nam All Stars include former and current national team players such as Golden Ball winner Nguyễn Tiến Linh, former Golden Ball holder Đỗ Hùng Dũng and Nguyễn Văn Quyết, seniors Bùi Tiến Dũng and Đỗ Duy Mạnh and rising stars Nguyễn Hai Long and Nguyễn Văn Tùng.

In the match, organised for the first time in history, players will showcase different styles for small-sized and normal size grass fields.

National team captain Mạnh said: "This is an opportunity to interact and contribute to the audience and do something for semi-professional and non-professional players, thereby inspiring and fueling the passion of the young generation who love football."

In addition to performing and promoting football, players will join hands to help children in difficult circumstances, calling supporters to donate to charity funds such as Cặp Lá Yêu Thương.

The match will take place at 4pm at the Hoàng Mai Culture, Sports and Tourism Centre.

After the game, VietFootball, the organisers, will announce the third season of the international seven-a-side tournament, the Bia Saigon Dragon Cup 2025 later this month.

The event is expected to lure teams from Thailand, Malaysia, and the Philippines. It is an activity to popularise the Vietnamese sport-product widely to international arena. —VNS