Ninh Bình FC recruit another overseas Vietnamese player

NINH BÌNH After completing a high-profile deal with midfielder Đỗ Chung Nguyên, Ninh Bình FC have quickly recruited another overseas Vietnamese player, Evan Abran.

Abran was born in Villeurbanne near the city of Lyon, France in 2005 to a Vietnamese mother and a French father. He began his football career at the Lyon academy, one of the most prestigious and long-established clubs in France.

In July 2023, Abran moved to play for the U19 team of Bastia, and in the most recent season, he played for AS Cagnes in the fifth tier of French football.

On July 1, Abran officially became a free agent and will now play for Ninh Bình FC. VNS