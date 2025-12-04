Vietnamobile, Cốc Cốc support Vietnamese athletes in SEA Games competitions

SEA Games

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese sports delegation has received a significant boost after the Vietnamobile Telecommunications Joint Stock Company and Cốc Cốc Company Limited agreed to accompany the team during the 33rd SEA Games, providing crucial technological and communications support as preparations near completion.

Speaking at the sponsorship announcement on December 3 in Hà Nội, Deputy Director of the Sports Authority of Việt Nam Nguyễn Hồng Minh highly appreciated the support of the two sponsors.

He said their practical support in technology, communication and connection would help the coaches, athletes and officials to be more confident and convenient during the competition in Thailand.

Minh, Việt Nam's SEA Games chef-de-mission, reported to the new sponsors that the preparation of the delegation was basically done. Athletes were trained well and would come to Thailand with their best skills and tactics.

Việt Nam have 1,165 members including 842 players in the Games. They target up to 110 gold medals in 47 sports.

Following their deal, Vietnamobile – a digital infrastructure service provider – will sponsor 1,500 high-speed high-capacity international eSIM cards for coaches, athletes and delegation officials.

Through the eSIM solution, Vietnamobile hoped to create an uninterrupted connection circuit, helping the delegation proactively communicate, conveniently update competition schedules and support professional and technical work throughout the journey at the 33rd SEA Games.

Cốc Cốc, a Made in Vietnam technology company and the owner of a popular browser and search engine in Việt Nam, will join the media campaign to cheer on the Vietnamese Sports Delegation.

Leveraging its platform of more than 30 million users, Cốc Cốc provided a media sponsorship package worth VNĐ1 billion (US$38,000).

The support includes the creation of a special promotional space directly on the browser to deliver key information about the 33rd SEA Games such as competition schedules, results of each sport and memorable moments of the Vietnamese delegation. A prominent position on the New Tab page will also be integrated, helping fans stay updated quickly while spreading the competitive spirit and inspirational stories of the athletes.

Speaking at the ceremony, Nguyễn Hiền Phương, general director of Vietnamobile, said: This is not only a signing ceremony of a sponsorship package but also a commitment of Vietnamobile to accompany Vietnamese sports, seriously invest in national symbolic values and accompany the young generation of Việt Nam, those who dare to dream big and conquer higher standards every day.

Trần Văn Mạnh, General Secretary of the Việt Nam Olympic Committee, hoped to continue receiving support from Vietnamobile, Cốc Cốc and the business community.

“The support of the business community is a great source of motivation, contributing to creating outstanding achievements and bringing Vietnamese sports to the regional and continental level,” he said. VNS