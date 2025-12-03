Việt Nam starts SEA Games with win against Laos

Anh Đức

BANGKOK Việt Nam's Under-22s beat a resilient Laos in the opening game of the 33rd SEA Games men's football tournament on Wednesday, in what many pundits see as an unconvincing victory.

Despite opening the scoring through Nguyễn Đình Bắc's goal in the first half, a bizarre equaliser by Khampane Douangvilay brought the score back to level terms just before the interval.

Việt Nam struggled for most part of the second half before regaining the lead late, again through Đình Bắc.

With the withdrawal of Cambodia just before the tournament, the groups now have only three teams each, with the first-placed teams and the best runner-up advances to the semifinals.

Việt Nam have always seen success against Laos in the SEA Games with multiple resounding victories.

Lao football however, has shown a great deal of progress during the past few years, with the immediate proof being Việt Nam's national team's 2-0 win against Laos in the Asian Cup Qualifiers on November 19.

Injuries are another concern for Kim's team, as key players Nguyễn Văn Trường and Bùi Vĩ Hào could not make it to the final selection due to knocks at club level.

Việt Nam started the match with obvious dominance. Multiple chances fell to Đình Bắc, Khuất Văn Khang and Nguyễn Thanh Nhàn, but they could not find the net. Đình Bắc had the clearest chance in the 26th minute with only the keeper to beat, but his header was parried away.

Đình Bắc was not disappointed for long, as just three minutes later, he tapped in an easy goal after Phạm Minh Phúc's cross, scoring the first goal of the 33rd SEA Games.

Laos did not give up easily, and surprised the Vietnamese defence with multiple attacks. One of which resulted in a corner, which rebounded off centre-back Nguyễn Nhật Minh and hit the woodwork. The ball found its way to Douangvilay, who put the ball into the empty net.

After the break, Việt Nam continued to press the Lao defence.

In the 50th minute, Văn Khang's corner found Nguyễn Hiểu Minh, whose header reached Nguyễn Quốc Việt. Ninh Bình FC's striker tried to poke the ball into the net, but a Lao defender was able to clear it off the line.

The men in white had three more clear-cut chances later on, but the strikes lacked finesse and Laos was able to fend off attacks after attacks.

The breakthrough came in the 60th minute after Đình Bắc's amazing dribble and shot was too much for the Lao keeper. However, the linesman's flagged Quốc Việt for offside after he was perceived to be interfering with keeper Lokphathip's vision.

A fracas ensued as both sets of coaching staff argued over the disallowed goal. After a discussion between the referee and the linesman, the decision was reversed and Việt Nam reclaimed their lead.

In the latter stages of the match, Việt Nam kept on pushing as Laos were fatigued. Đình Bắc has many chances to score his hat-trick, but could not make it and the final score was 2-1 to Việt Nam, temporarily putting the Golden Star Warriors to the top of Group B.

Kim Sang-sik's men would have eight days to rest, and have a long look at themselves before playing Malaysia on December 12. Laos will have a second chance to progress through, should they win against Malaysia on December 6. VNS