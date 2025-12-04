FIDE to sponsor Chess Tournament of Wisdom and Love in Việt Nam

HCM CITY — In a strategic step that promises both skill and heart, the International Chess Federation (FIDE) will sponsor the highly anticipated 2026 Chess Tournament of Wisdom and Love in Việt Nam, announced Dr Nguyễn Trà Giang, known as Jane Nguyễn and Vice President of the Việt Nam Chess Federation.

Set to take place on January 10, 2026, in HCM City, this tournament stands as a highlight of FIDE's global social chess initiative, aiming to spread the joy and benefits of chess to all.

“This tournament is a cornerstone of the Happy Chess Project, now proudly supported by FIDE. It embodies the core spirit of FIDE Social Chess, using this timeless game to inspire, connect communities and drive positive transformation in the lives of disadvantaged, orphaned and disabled children,” Dr Giang said.

As the grand finale of the Happy Chess Project, the tournament will welcome an exceptional group of 125 young players from various shelters, including SOS Children's Villages HCM City, the Centre for Social Protection and Work and Mother's Love Shelter 2 in Thuận An Ward. For these children, chess transcends mere recreation, it becomes a vibrant tool for intellectual growth and personal development.

This December, the atmosphere in the shelters and children’s villages is alive with energy and inspiration. Volunteer coaches are diligently guiding the young athletes through tactical exercises, preparing them for their professional debut and instilling a sense of purpose and ambition.

Embracing the powerful message of 'Every Move Counts,' the tournament isn't just about crowning a champion, it is a profound testament to the transformative power of sports. It demonstrates how chess can change lives, offering hope and opportunity through every strategic move.

With backing from FIDE, the Việt Nam Chess Federation and sponsors such as The Grand Ho Tram and KingViet Education, this tournament will create a nurturing environment where chess pieces become instruments of thought, courage and confidence, enabling children to rise above their circumstances.

As anticipation builds, this event is poised to act as a significant catalyst, ushering in a prosperous year for the community chess movement and fostering school chess initiatives throughout Việt Nam in 2026. VNS