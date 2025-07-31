Minh makes the cut at Western Amateur Championship 2025

HÀ NỘI — Nguyễn Anh Minh was among 51 golfers advancing to the second stage of the Western Amateur Championship 2025 on July 30 in Illinois, the US.

After the first 36 holes at Skokie Country Club, Minh placed sixth in the rankings with a score of 5-under 135.

The Vietnamese No 1 opened his tournament with an impressive 3-under 67 in the first round.

He maintained his form in the second round with a 2-under 68. Notably, he played even-par in eight of the first nine holes before carding four birdies and two bogeys on the back nine.

His teammate, Lê Khánh Hưng, the reigning SEA Games champion, however, couldn’t make the cut after posting a 10-over 150.

The top three players are William Sides (7-under 133), Wells Williams (7-under 133), and Tyler Watts (6-under 134), all from the US.

In the second stage, the remaining players will play 36 holes of individual stroke play to determine the low 16 finishers. The "Sweet Sixteen" will then compete in match play over the final two days to decide the champion.

The Western Amateur 2025 takes place from July 29 to August 2. This year, 156 young golfers from around the world are vying for the title.

Minh is expected to achieve a strong result, following his silver-medal performance at the US Junior Amateur Championship 2025 last week. — VNS