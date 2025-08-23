HDBank honoured in Forbes Vietnam’s Top 50 Listed Companies 2025

HCM CITY — Forbes Vietnam announced its list of the Top 50 Listed Companies in Vietnam 2025, featuring leading enterprises across key sectors that exemplify the dynamism and sustainability of the country’s listed businesses community.

HDBank (HOSE: HDB) once again secured its place in the ranking, reaffirming its position as a leading universal bank and underscoring the pioneering role of the private sector in the country’s financial banking system.

The bank has consistently maintained a return on equity (ROE) above 25 per cent for many years. In the first half of 2025, it posted a pre-tax profit of VNĐ10.1 trillion (US$382.6 million), up 23.3 per cent year-on-year – its highest-ever semi-annual result. With an ROE of 26.5 per cent and a return on assets (ROA) of 2.2 per cent, HDBank ranks among the most profitable banks in the industry.

Its total assets exceeded VNĐ784 trillion ($29.7 billion), while outstanding loans grew 18.2 per cent, nearly double the sector’s average.

The Forbes ranking is based on audited financial statements and market capitalisation data, with a focus on sustainable growth, profitability, and financial health. Key indicators such as market capitalisation, revenue, profit margins, ROE, and earnings per share were analysed over a three to five year period, alongside qualitative assessments of corporate governance, brand reputation, and industry influence.

On the stock market, HDB is a large-cap banking stock. Just one year after its IPO, HDB shares entered the VN30 Index and the Top 10 best-performing companies on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE).

For several consecutive years, the stock has also been included in HOSE’s Top 20 with the Best Sustainable Index, as well as the VN30, VN Diamond, and VN Finlead. This reflects strong liquidity, attracts both domestic and international investment funds, and demonstrates market confidence in the bank’s long-term strategy.

HDBank’s reputation extends beyond Việt Nam. The bank is among the few Vietnamese enterprises to be recognised at the ASEAN Corporate Governance Awards 2025 in Malaysia. This honour underscores HDBank’s commitment to international standards and its role in elevating Vietnamese businesses in the global financial market.

With more than 35 years of development, HDBank has become one of Việt Nam’s leading universal banks, contributing significantly to the country’s economic growth. Being named among Forbes’ Top 50 not only affirms the strength of its brand and the appeal of HDB shares, but also serves as a springboard for expanding its influence, promoting sustainable growth in the financial market, and reinforcing the private sector’s contribution to Việt Nam’s global integration. — VNS