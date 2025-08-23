Qualcomm Vietnam Innovation Challenge 2025 announces winners, awarding $225,000 in cash prizes

HCM CITY — Qualcomm Technologies Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, announced the winners of the fifth season of the Qualcomm Vietnam Innovation Challenge (QVIC) in HCM City on August 22, recognising three outstanding teams with a total of US$225,000 in cash prizes.

Rainscales Vietnam took first place with eMagicEyes, an AI-powered platform for proactive safety and smarter operations, receiving $100,000. Viet Dynamic was awarded the $75,000 second prize for its smart factory solutions and AI applications in manufacturing. The third prize of $50,000 went to Enfarm Agritech for its advanced and affordable soil sensing solution and AI assistant for agriculture.

In addition, Seamorny received the Special Innovation Award valued at $20,000 for its breakthrough solution with strong application potential.

This year’s finalists showcased advanced technology solutions spanning AI, edge computing, IoT, robotics, smart cities, agritech, and edtech. They will now join Qualcomm Technologies’ global innovation network, gaining opportunities to participate in international trade shows, engage with prospective customers, and explore future collaborations.

Sudeepto Roy, Vice President, Engineering, Qualcomm Incorporated, said the fifth QVIC reflects Qualcomm’s long-term commitment to supporting Việt Nam’s innovation ecosystem.

He noted that the 2025 programme featured the highest quality of applications in its history, with 80 per cent of finalists focusing on edge-AI technologies.

“While learning to protect their inventions through patents, these visionary startups are pioneering advancements across sectors such as IoT, robotics, AI-driven marketing, edtech, smart customer experience, intelligent manufacturing, and sustainable agritech. Their cutting-edge solutions are not only driving economic growth, but also forging new industries, creating jobs, and solidifying Việt Nam’s position as a competitive force on the global stage,” he added.

Phạm Hồng Quất, Director General of the National Agency for Startups and Technology Entrepreneurship under the Ministry of Science and Technology, said technology talent is the strategic resource that will determine Việt Nam’s place on the global technology map.

“QVIC is not just a competition but a catalyst for investment in high-tech human resources, inspiring corporations and businesses to join forces for innovation,” he said.

Since its launch in 2019, and with continued support from the Ministry of Science and Technology, QVIC has fostered innovative startups by providing technical support, business coaching, intellectual property training, mentorship, and patent filing incentives. — VNS