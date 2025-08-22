Việt Nam launches anti-dumping probe into ceramic tiles from India

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Industry and Trade has initiated an anti-dumping investigation into certain ceramic tiles imported from India following complaints from domestic producers who alleged that the dumping caused significant harm to the local industry.

In a statement released Thursday, the ministry said that the probe was launched under Decision 233 dated on August 18 after a petition was filed on July 2 by nine local producers: VITTO, Á Mỹ, Thắng Cường, Thiên Hoàng, Viglacera Tiên Sơn, TASA Group, Prime Tiền Phong, CTH and Hera.

The investigation covers ceramic wall and floor tiles under HS codes 6907.21.21; 6907.21.22; 6907.21.23; 6907.21.24; 6907.21.91; 6907.21.92; 6907.21.93 and 6907.21.94.

Questionnaires will be issued to relevant stakeholders. If preliminary findings confirm dumping and injury, the ministry might impose temporary anti-dumping duties to prevent further damage to the domestic industry.

The ministry urged importers, distributors and users of the products under investigation to register as interested parties to safeguard their rights. — BIZHUB/VNS