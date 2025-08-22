Việt Nam, Australia step up cooperation in agriculture, environment

SYDNEY — The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, in coordination with the Vietnamese Consulate General in Sydney, on Thursday hosted the “Việt Nam – Australia Forum on trade promotion, cooperation in training and human resources development in agriculture and environment”.

The event took place during a working visit to Australia by the ministry’s delegation led by Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trần Thanh Nam with representatives from Vietnamese training institutions and enterprises.

Speaking at the opening, Consul General Nguyễn Thanh Tùng highlighted the importance of the event in translating the two countries’ Comprehensive Strategic Partnership into practical cooperation, especially in agriculture, a key sector for food security, sustainable growth and improved livelihoods.

He noted that Vietnamese agricultural products are gaining stronger footholds in the Australian market, contributing to a more balanced trade relationship. The Consulate General plays an active role in supporting businesses, removing technical barriers, promoting brands, fostering research collaboration, and building sustainable supply chains.

From its practical experience, the Consulate General proposed that the ministry and relevant agencies enhance support mechanisms for enterprises, establish regular information channels, and consider establishing a Vietnam Agricultural Trade Promotion Centre in Australia. It also suggested developing specialised logistics chains, expanding cold storage and distribution hubs in Sydney and Melbourne, and intensifying brand promotion of Vietnamese farm products.

For his part, Deputy Minister Trần Thanh Nam underlined that in the era of green consumption and green living, Vietnam and Australia complement each other in agricultural production. The Vietnamese Government is committed to reducing emissions in production and is already working with international organisations on carbon measurement and certification, he said.

The official pointed out vast potential for cooperation in technology transfer, particularly in agriculture and environmental protection. He called on Australian businesses, universities and vocational schools to partner with Việt Nam in transferring technology, promoting trade tailored to local conditions, developing high-quality human resources, and strengthening school-enterprise training models.

Nam also encouraged Australian investment in Việt Nam’s aquaculture sector, noting that both countries share marine economic advantages, large coastal areas and rich experience in the blue economy.

Susan Kahwati, who oversees the green economy, agriculture and food sector at the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade), described the forum as another important step towards building stronger economic ties.

She emphasised that Việt nam is a dynamic and diverse economy, a regional manufacturing hub with strong agricultural potential, a young population, and a high rate of digital adoption.

Southeast Asia will see significant growth over the next two decades, with Việt Nam being a key driver. Australia, with its advantages in agriculture, food, resources, green energy, infrastructure, education, skills and digital economy, aims to be a trusted partner in Việt Nam’s ambitious growth story, Kahwati added. — VNS