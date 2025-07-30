Việt Nam in Group C alongside Japan at AFC Women’s Asian Cup

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese women’s team are in Group C for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026, after the draw was held in Sydney, Australia on Tuesday.

Việt Nam will face Japan, India and Chinese Taipei in the group stages.

Group A consists of Australia, South Korea, Iran and the Philippines. While North Korea, China, Bangladesh and Uzbekistan make up Group B.

Representing Việt Nam at the draw ceremony were Nguyễn Thanh Hà, a member of the Asian Football Confederation’s Women's Football Committee and Deputy General Secretary of the Việt Nam Football Federation, Mai Đức Chung, head coach of the Vietnamese women's national football team and team captain Huỳnh Như.

Coach Chung said after the draw: “In my assessment, Japan remain the strongest team in Asia. I believe they will secure the top position in Group C.

"Việt Nam will have to compete for the second place with the other two opponents, India and Chinese Taipei. These opponents are strong and will present difficult challenges. We need to prepare thoroughly and be highly determined for the upcoming finals.”

Huỳnh Như added: “The opponents in our group are quite familiar to the Vietnamese team. I believe this is a group where we have a good chance to secure a spot in the quarter-finals.”

The tournament will be held from March 1 to March 21, 2026, in three cities, Sydney, Perth, and Gold Coast, all locations that previously hosted matches of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023. The top two teams from each group and the two best third-placed teams will advance to the quarter-finals. –VNS