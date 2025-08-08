State President meets Vice President of Angola’s ruling MPLA party

LUANDA – State President Lương Cường held a working session with Mara Quiosa, Vice President of the ruling People’s Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) on August 8 morning (local time) as part of his state visit to Angola.

Congratulating Angola on its remarkable achievements under the leadership of the MPLA and President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, who is also the MPLA chairman, President Cường expressed his belief that the Party will continue to uphold unity to build a strong organisation, serving as the nucleus of social cohesion, and lead the Angolan people to greater successes, thereby enhancing its role and position in the nation’s political life.

Mara Quiosa affirmed that the MPLA attaches great importance to the friendship, solidarity, and comradeship with the Communist Party of Việt Nam, and voiced her Party’s wish to further deepen and expand relations between the two sides for the benefit of the Vietnamese and Angolan people.

The Vietnamese State President stressed that the comradeship and brotherhood forged during the struggle for national liberation between the MPLA and the CPV are an invaluable shared legacy that younger generations in both countries must continue to uphold and strengthen.

The two sides agreed on the importance of deepening ties between the two Parties through increased exchanges of delegations at various levels, sharing experience in governance, Party building, political education, and cadre training. They also encouraged closer cooperation between mass organisations to enhance mutual understanding and solidarity between the Vietnamese and Angolan people, particularly the youth.

On this occasion, the Vietnamese leader conveyed an invitation from the CPV to his host to visit Việt Nam at a suitable time, which she gladly accepted.

Earlier the same day, President Cường, his spouse, and the Vietnamese high-level delegation visited Angola's National Museum of Military History in Luanda. Originally built as a fort, the site was transformed into a museum after Angola's independence in 1975.

Following a guided tour of the museum's indoor and outdoor exhibition areas, the State leader wrote in the guestbook, expressing his honour at visiting a place that preserves the heroic memory of Angola’s struggle for independence. He noted that the tour evokes memories of periods during which the two nations stood side by side, offering mutual support in their struggles for national independence. VNA/VNS