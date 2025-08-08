HCM City holds ASEAN flag-hoisting ceremony marking 30 years of Việt Nam's membership

HCM CITY — An ASEAN flag-hoisting ceremony was held in HCM City on Friday to mark the bloc’s 58th founding anniversary (August 8, 1967-2025) and the 30th anniversary of Việt Nam’s accession to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

In his remarks, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyễn Mạnh Cường highlighted ASEAN’s nearly six decades of development, during which the region transformed from division to harmony, from confrontation to cooperation, and from poverty to dynamic growth, becoming a global bright spot for regional cooperation.

With the theme “Inclusivity and Sustainability”, 2025 marks the conclusion of a decade of ASEAN Community building and the start of a new chapter towards the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, aiming for a more resilient, innovative, dynamic, and people-centred regional community.

Cường noted that over the past 30 years, Việt Nam has moved from being an isolated country under embargo to deeply integrating into ASEAN, effectively leveraging regional cooperation mechanisms to spur socio-economic development, improve people’s living standards, and steadily affirm its international standing as a member of the ASEAN family.

He said HCM City is proud to be among the nation’s most proactive localities in fostering cooperation with ASEAN countries, serving as an important bridge between Việt Nam and the region.

The city has established friendly and cooperative ties with 12 localities in ASEAN member states, creating practical frameworks that contribute to socio-economic growth and strengthen ASEAN cohesion.

“Looking ahead to the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, HCM City is committed to joining the whole nation in contributing to the building of a more united, resilient, proactive, inclusive, and sustainable ASEAN common home,” Cường affirmed.

On behalf of the consular missions of ASEAN nations in HCM City, Malaysian Consul General Firdauz Bin Othman expressed his pleasure at attending the ceremony, describing it as an occasion to reflect on the bloc’s meaningful journey and to look forward to the future with confidence and determination to innovate.

The diplomat said ASEAN has evolved into a strong and indispensable regional bloc, expanding from initial economic and political cooperation to encompass social, cultural, and security fields, thereby forming a cohesive and comprehensive community.

He commended Việt Nam’s exemplary role over the past three decades, noting its smooth integration, proactive engagement, and significant contributions to ASEAN’s development, stability, and shared success.

Việt Nam’s energy, innovation spirit, and strong commitment to regional cooperation have been a source of strength for the bloc, benefiting all members, the Consul General added. — VNA/VNS