Việt Nam confirms commitment to nuclear non-proliferation efforts

VIENNA — A Vietnamese ambassador to the UN in Europe has underscored Việt Nam’s commitment to advancing multilateralism, building consensus and ensuring a balanced approach to the three pillars of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), namely non-proliferation, disarmament and peaceful uses of nuclear energy.

Ambassador Vũ Lê Thái Hoàng, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN and other international organisations in Vienna, made the statement at a meeting with Rebecca Jovin, chief of the Vienna bureau for the UN Office for Disarmament Affairs (UNODA) on August 7.

The meeting was aimed at promoting cooperation with the agency as Việt Nam serves as president-designate of the 11th Review Conference of the NPT, slated for April–May 2026 in New York.

Outlining specific priorities and proposals for cooperation with UNODA in preparation for the upcoming conference, the diplomat suggested establishing regular communications channels between the UN agency and the Vietnamese missions in New York, Vienna and Geneva, providing technical and logistical support for Việt Nam’s presidential role, and coordinating with the country to hold specialised workshops and forums related to the implementation of the NPT.

Jovin, for her part, praised Việt Nam's active role and contributions at multilateral forums, particularly given the current turbulent international environment. She expressed her confidence that Ambassador Đỗ Hùng Việt, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN, will fulfil the presidential role and lead the conference to success.

She said the UNODA pledges close cooperation with Việt Nam to organise regional consultations and will provide maximum support for Việt’s activities when he works in Vienna and throughout his tenure as president of the NPT review conference.

The two sides agreed on close coordination in the weeks to come, working towards the successful organisation of the conference and upholding Việt Nam’s active role and sense of responsibility in promoting global peace, security and sustainable development.

The NPT, which was signed in 1968 and took effect in 1970, has 191 member states at present, with Việt Nam joining in 1982. It stands as the most comprehensive international nuclear non-proliferation treaty, with the participation of five recognised nuclear-weapon states that are also permanent members of the UN Security Council: the UK, France, the US, Russia and China. — VNS/VNA