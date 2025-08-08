Vietnamese, Angolan Presidents meet with the press

LUANDA — Visiting Vietnamese State President Lương Cường and Angolan President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço met with the press right after concluding their talks and witnessing the signing of seven cooperation agreements between the two countries in Luanda on August 7.

The host leader warmly welcomed President Cường and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation on their state visit to the Republic of Angola. He highlighted that this is a moment of great significance, marking the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, and also the 50th anniversary of Angola's independence.

President Lourenço affirmed that Angola always remembers and is proud that Việt Nam was the second country to recognise its independence, which is an extremely noble gesture.

He emphasised that President Cường’s visit has further strengthened the traditional friendship between the two countries. Highlighting the shared history of struggle for national liberation and subsequent development challenges, the Angolan leader noted these similarities formed a strong foundation to elevate the bilateral ties. Angola wishes to partner with Việt Nam on the path of cooperation for mutual development, he said.

President Lourenço acknowledged progress in development cooperation between the two countries but noted that it still falls short of the two sides’ potential and aspirations. Both sides expressed a shared desire to enhance cooperation, particularly in areas that impact social welfare such as education and healthcare.

The Angolan President expressed his hope that the agreements signed during this visit will further boost cooperation in security, defence, fisheries and investment. He also expected Việt Nam to support Angola in developing farming tools, machinery, and other aspects of agricultural production, particularly in the context of smallholder farming.

President Lourenço confirmed that he had accepted President Cường’s invitation to visit Việt Nam and that relevant agencies from both countries will coordinate to arrange the visit through diplomatic channels.

For his part, President Cường expressed his sincere thanks for the warm, respectful, and friendly welcome extended by President Lourenço, other leaders, and the people of Angola to himself, his spouse, and the Vietnamese delegation.

The Vietnamese leader shared that his talks with President Lourenço had been highly successful, with both sides engaging in a comprehensive discussion and reaching strong consensus on orientations and measures to usher in a new era of deeper and more effective cooperation between Việt Nam and Angola.

According to the State President, the two leaders had agreed to advance the traditional friendship and foster mutual support for development, and for prosperity of the two countries' people and for peace and stability in the region and the world.

The two leaders also agreed to maintain regular high-level visits and exchanges across all channels, effectively implement existing cooperation mechanisms, and explore the establishment of specialised subcommittees in areas of shared interest, he said.

On economic ties, building on the great potential for cooperation as well as the new strengths and momentum of both sides, the President said the two sides were unanimous in further facilitating market access for each country’s key export products. Both sides agreed to enhance the sharing of investment opportunities and create favourable conditions for businesses from both countries to participate in priority projects, particularly in agriculture, oil and gas, energy, and information technology.

In addition, the two countries will continue to promote cooperation in traditional fields such as education and training, healthcare, and agriculture. In the time ahead, they will also expand collaboration in promising areas, including national defence, information technology, science and technology, digital transformation, and green transition.

Regarding regional and international matters of mutual concern, according to the Vietnamese President, the two sides pledged to enhance coordination and share positions at multilateral forums such as the African Union, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the United Nations, and the Non-Aligned Movement.

Both countries underscored the importance of resolving disputes through peaceful means, not using or threatening to use force, in accordance with international law and the UN Charter. Việt Nam also highly evaluated Angola’s role as Chair of the African Union in 2025 and its initiatives to promote peace, stability and security across the continent.

The two Presidents welcomed the signing of a series of cooperation agreements between ministries, agencies, and enterprises of the two countries, covering areas such as security, justice, television, trade, and oil and gas.

President Cường called on relevant ministries and agencies of Việt Nam and Angola to actively implement the signed agreements and pursue the directions outlined by the two leaders, thus further stepping the partnership for mutual development and turning Việt Nam–Angola ties as a model of South-South cooperation to serve the development needs and benefits of both countries.

On this occasion, Việt Nam also urged Angola to continue safeguarding the safety and security of the Vietnamese community and businesses, and create favourable conditions for their stable and long-term activities in the African country. — VNS