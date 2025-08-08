Việt Nam, Angola celebrate 50 years of diplomatic ties

LUANDA — Việt Nam and Angola celebrated the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations (November 12, 1975–2025) with a ceremony held in Luanda on August 7.

Vietnamese President Lương Cường, his spouse and a high-ranking delegation, who are on a state visit to the African nation, attended the event.

Hosted by the Vietnamese Embassy in Angola, the event brought together Angolan Foreign Minister Tete Antonio, leaders of the People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA), members of diplomatic corps, local friends and about 400 representatives of the Vietnamese community in Angola.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn said the anniversary is a major milestone for the two countries, especially as it is celebrated as part of President Cường’s visit – the first trip to Angola by a key Vietnamese leader in nearly 20 years.

He recalled that the close friendship between Việt Nam and Angola has been forged since their struggles for national liberation. Landmark visits, such as those by MPLA leader Agostinho Agostinho Neto to Việt Nam in 1971 and General Võ Nguyên Giáp to Angola in 1980, helped cement solidarity.

On November 12, 1975, just one day after Angola declared independence, the two countries officially established diplomatic ties, laying the foundation for a strong relationship based on the shared values of independence, freedom and development.

Over the past five decades, this relationship has grown steadily, marked by political trust and close bonds between their Parties, States, Governments and peoples. Cooperation has flourished in multiple areas, from politics and diplomacy to economy, culture, education, health and people-to-people exchanges.

Deputy PM Sơn stressed that President Cường’s visit holds special significance as it aims to set future directions for bilateral ties and underscores Việt Nam’s policy of unceasingly enhancing partnerships with Angola and Africa at large. He described the Việt Nam–Angola fraternity and friendship as a valuable asset that must be preserved and strengthened to promote cooperation and unlock resources for mutual development.

He voiced his belief that with support from both countries' leaders, strong political resolve, sincere cooperative spirit, as well as support and coordination from international friends and partners, bilateral relations will keep thriving, meeting the two peoples' aspirations and interests and contributing to peace, cooperation and development in both regions and the whole world.

For his part, Angolan Minister of External Relations Tete Antonio said Angola and Việt Nam have built a trusted and close-knit relationship based on solidarity, mutual respect and friendly cooperation, forged during the fights for independence and freedom.

He praised Việt Nam’s courage and resilience, which have inspired the Angolan people, and expressed gratitude for Việt Nam’s valuable support in agriculture, education and health. Many Angolan experts trained in Việt Nam have contributed significantly to their home country’s development.

Looking ahead, Antonio called for deepening strategic cooperation and exploring new opportunities in trade, science, technology, tourism, cultural exchanges and business links.

Describing President Cường’s visit as a vivid demonstration of friendship and joint commitment to nurturing bilateral ties, he reaffirmed the two countries’s shared vision for a peaceful and prosperous world, trust in multilateralism and support for the peaceful resolution of conflicts. He added that the two countries will remain reliable partners on the international stage who will jointly protect the interests of developing nations and promote global stability.

At the ceremony, Minister of Education and Training Nguyễn Kim Sơn, who is co-chair of the Việt Nam–Angola Intergovernmental Committee, presented insignia to several Vietnamese medical and educational experts in recognition of their important contributions to Angola’s development and the two countries’ relations. — VNA/VNS