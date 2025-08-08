ASEAN flag-raising ceremony in Hà Nội highlights bloc's role in peace, cooperation

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday morning held an ASEAN flag-raising ceremony in Hà Nội to commemorate the 58th anniversary of the bloc's founding on August 8, 1967.

The annual event is a tradition observed by all 10 of the ASEAN member states. This year also marks 30 years since Việt Nam’s ascension to the Southeast Asian association.

The ceremony aims to promote ASEAN’s identity and uphold the shared commitment to solidarity and cooperation in pursuit of lasting peace and prosperity for the region under the ASEAN Community, which was established in 2015.

Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Minh Vũ underscored the special significance of the event for Việt Nam, as the country works towards the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of Việt Nam in 2030, and the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam (now the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam) in 2045.

These historic milestones drive Việt Nam’s commitment to becoming a strong and prosperous nation not only for its own people, but as a meaningful contributor to ASEAN’s collective prosperity, he said.

Speaking on behalf of Deputy PM and foreign minister Bùi Thanh Sơn and the Vietnamese Government during the ceremony in Hà Nội, the diplomat also extended congratulations to ASEAN and its member states for nearly six decades of solidarity, sustainable development and shared prosperity.

Emphasising the bloc’s progressive vision and determination, Vũ said that ASEAN’s centrality is more important than ever in today’s complex and interconnected world, and is the key to maintaining stability and prosperity in the region.

“We continue to serve as a driving force for peace, stability and development in Southeast Asia. Our centrality allows us to bridge differences, build consensus and chart our own course in turbulent times,” he said.

Vũ noted that ASEAN’s greatest achievements over its 58-year journey have been maintaining a peaceful and stable political environment, fostering close regional economic integration with sustainable, inclusive growth, and building a people-centred community that upholds the ASEAN spirit.

In October, Timor-Leste is set to become the 11th member of ASEAN under Malaysia’s chairmanship, representing a historic expansion that will further strengthen ASEAN’s unity and collective voice.

Expressing his appreciation for the bloc’s current chair and its focus on inclusivity and sustainability, Vũ confirmed that Việt Nam will work closely with fellow members and partners to advance the region’s priorities, shape the future and move toward a new era of peace, stability and prosperity.

“The ASEAN flag flying high today is a powerful symbol of ASEAN’s central role in shaping the future of Southeast Asia – for the prosperity of 700 million people,” he said. — VNS