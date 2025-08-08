Developing technologically proficient criminal police force: Party chief

HÀ NỘI — The criminal police force must take the lead in implementing the Party and State's policies on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation to serve crime prevention and control, said Party General Secretary Tô Lâm on Friday.

This is not only a professional requirement but also an urgent demand of current realities and a core condition for building a modern criminal police force, he said during his working visit to the Criminal Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security, marking the 80th anniversary of the People’s Public Security force (August 19, 1945 – 2025), the 20th anniversary of the “All people safeguard the Fatherland's security” festival (August 19, 2005 – 2025).

The Party leader called for accelerating the application of science, technology, artificial intelligence, and digital transformation in criminal investigation tasks such as crime prevention, detection, tracking and verification, ensuring that no area remains out of reach for the criminal police.

Commending the achievements and contributions made by the department and the criminal police force nationwide in recent year, General Secretary Lâm stressed that in the country’s new phase of development, the fight against crime must be viewed as part of the broader task of ensuring national security and order, and aligned with Việt Nam’s overarching goals in economic, cultural, social, defence, security, and foreign affairs.

He urged close coordination with relevant agencies to provide strategic advice to the Party and State in refining policies, guidelines, and laws on crime prevention and control.

Crime prevention efforts, he said, must be carried out comprehensively – across all areas, at all times, and particularly at the grassroots level (commune), which must be the focal point for early detection and intervention to prevent crimes from emerging or spreading.

He noted that the police force, including the criminal police, must effectively advise Party committees and local authorities in devising practical measures to harness the collective strength of the entire political system and broader society in fighting crime.

Efforts to combat crime must be consistent, robust, and resolute, focusing on suppressing complex forms of criminal activity, non-traditional crime, and emerging offences, particularly high-tech crimes and cybercrime.

The Party leader further highlighted the need to expand international cooperation in crime prevention, particularly with neighbouring countries, traditional partners, ASEAN members, and nations with large Vietnamese communities. He called for the effective implementation of international conventions, judicial assistance treaties, and crime prevention agreements that Việt Nam has signed or joined, while continuing to explore new agreements in this field.

Finally, General Secretary Lâm underscored the importance of elevating the role and profile of Việt Nam’s criminal police within the global police community, contributing to the cause of international peace and security. — VNA/VNS