Việt Nam, Angola issue joint statement

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and Angola have issued a joint statement on the occasion of the state visit to the Southern African nation by Vietnamese State President Lương Cường and his spouse, at the invitation of Angolan President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço and his spouse.

The following is the Vietnam News Agency’s full translation of the joint statement.

1. At the invitation Angolan President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço and his spouse, State President Lương Cường and his spouse paid a state visit to Angola from August 6 to 8, 2025.

2. The visit took place at a time when both nations are celebrating significant historical milestones: the 50th anniversary of their bilateral diplomatic relations (November 12, 2025), Việt Nam’s 80th National Day (September 2, 2025), and the 50th anniversary of Angola’s Independence (November 11, 2025).

3. President Lương Cường held official talks with President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, met with Speaker of the National Assembly Carolina Cerqueira, and delivered a policy address at a special plenary session of the National Assembly of Angola.

President Lương Cường laid wreaths at the Hồ Chí Minh Avenue and the Monument to the Unknown Soldiers; attended the ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of Việt Nam - Angola diplomatic relations, alongside senior leaders of the Angolan state and parliament as well as members of the Vietnamese community in Angola; and visited Angola's National Museum of Military History.

4. The talks and meetings were held in an atmosphere of friendship, sincerity, and mutual trust. The two heads of state exchanged comprehensive and in-depth views on bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest. Both sides welcomed the positive progress in bilateral ties over the past 50 years. President Lương Cường commended Angola’s socio-economic achievements under President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço leadership and extended his congratulations to Angola for assuming the chairmanship of the African Union in 2025 and for successfully hosting the US–Africa Business Summit, which has generated numerous opportunities for economic, trade, and investment cooperation in Africa, particularly in Angola.

President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço congratulated Việt Nam on its remarkable achievements after nearly four decades of Đổi mới (Renewal); highly valued Việt Nam’s increasingly important role in the region and the world; and expressed confidence that Việt Nam would successfully realise its development aspirations and goals toward 2030 and 2045.

5. Over the past five decades, thanks to the efforts of generations of their leaders and people, Việt Nam and Angola has laid a solid foundation for their relationship between based on historic, political ties, mutual trust and support between the two states, as well as a bond of solidarity, attachment, and mutual understanding between their people and overseas communities.

6. The achievements of the five decades of Việt Nam-Angola cooperation provide a strong and enduring foundation, as well as momentum for the two sides to consolidate, expand, and bring their partnership into a new phase of development. The two countries affirm their commitment to fully harnessing their respective potential, strengths, and opportunities to build a cooperative partnership for shared development, striving to make Việt Nam-Angola relations a model of South–South cooperation, practically serving the development needs and interests of both nations.

7. During the visit, the two sides signed eight agreements and memoranda aimed at enhancing cooperation between their respective ministries, sectors, and enterprises across various fields, specifically the: (i) Agreement on the transfer of sentenced prisoners between Việt Nam and Angola; (ii) Agreement on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters between Việt Nam and Angola; (iii) Letter of Intent on cooperation between the Vietnamese and Angolan Ministries of National Defence; (iv) Action Plan on agricultural cooperation between the Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Environment and the Angolan Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry; (v) Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in crime prevention and control between the Supreme People's Procuracy of Việt Nam and the Office of the Attorney General of Angola; (vi) Agreement on cooperation between Vietnam Television and Angola's national broadcaster TPA; (vii) MoU on cooperation between the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry and its Angolan counterpart; and (viii) MoU on oil and gas cooperation between the Petrovietnam Exploration Production Corporation and Angola’s Sonangol E&P.

8. Both sides agreed to accelerate negotiations toward the early signing of key foundational cooperation agreements, including the agreement on investment promotion and protection, the agreement on double taxation avoidance, and other relevant documents in the near future.

9. The two sides concurred to task relevant ministries and agencies with advancing comprehensive cooperation across all fields, including politics-diplomacy; security-defence; law, justice, two-way trade and investment, enterprise and expert collaboration, education-training, energy, health care, agriculture, information and communications, building on the outcomes of the state visit and the minutes of the 7th meeting of the Việt Nam-Angola Intergovernmental Committee (March 2024).

10. Both sides shared views on regional and international issues of mutual concern; stressed the importance of respecting international law and the United Nations Charter; and agreed to strengthen coordination and mutual support on regional and global issues, contributing to peace, stability, and cooperation in their respective regions and around the world.

11. The two sides pledged to provide favourable conditions for each other's citizens to live, work and study in their respective countries. They also committed to supporting the active role and enabling the Vietnamese community in Angola and the Angolan community in Việt Nam to live and work stably and safely, thus fostering stronger people-to-people ties.

12. Emphasising the historic significance of the first state visit to Angola by a Vietnamese President in 23 years, both sides expressed confidence that the achievements of this trip would further deepen the traditional friendship and provide fresh momentum to elevate bilateral cooperation to new heights, for the development and prosperity of both nations, for the interests of their people, as well as for peace, stability and development in the regions and the world.

President Lương Cường and his spouse expressed sincere gratitude for the warm and respectful welcome extended by President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço and his spouse, as well as by the Angolan leadership and people. He extended an invitation to the Angolan President and his spouse to pay a visit to Việt Nam at a mutually convenient time. The Angolan President graciously accepted the invitation, proposing both sides coordinate arrangements through diplomatic channels.

This joint statement was issued on August 8, 2025. — VNA/VNS