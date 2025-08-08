PM's message on ASEAN's 58th founding anniversary, Việt Nam's 30-year membership

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has sent out a message on the occasion of the 58th founding anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the 30th anniversary of Việt Nam's accession to the grouping.

Following is the full translation of the message:

“On the occasion of the 58th anniversary of the establishment of ASEAN, on behalf of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and other leaders of the Vietnamese Party and State, I would like to extend our warmest greetings, best regards, and sincere congratulations to all ASEAN leaders and people.

We highly value the fact that after 58 years of establishment and development, ASEAN has strongly grown both in stature and influence, playing an increasingly important role in the region and the world, upholding the principles of consensus and unity in diversity, and establishing itself as a dynamic region and a key driver of global growth.

ASEAN has adopted its Vision 2045 and is working hard to turn this vision into reality. For Việt Nam, after 30 years of ASEAN membership, we have grown and matured alongside ASEAN’s development, thanks to the sincere, wholehearted, and transparent support of fellow member states. We have made continuous efforts to learn from our ASEAN partners, and have set out our own Vision 2045 to become a high-income developed country. This vision is aligned with the shared vision of the ASEAN Community.

We hope to receive continued support from our ASEAN partners in realising this vision. Việt Nam will remain steadfast in pursuing a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification and multilateralisation, being a good friend and a reliable partner to all countries, and a responsible member of the international community, for the goal of peace, cooperation, and development regionally and globally.

We pledge to do our utmost to build an ASEAN of solidarity, consensus, and unity in diversity, and to foster a fast and sustainable development path for ASEAN, grounded in science, technology, and innovation.

Thank you very much.” — VNA/VNS