Timely commendation of achievements helps fuel patriotism: PM

HÀ NỘI — Timely recognition of outstanding achievements and contributions not only honours excellence but also fuels a renewed wave of patriotism and commitment as Việt Nam enters a new development era, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính stated at the 13th meeting of the Central Emulation and Commendation Council on Friday.

PM Chính, who is also the chair of the council, emphasised 2025 as a milestone year, marking the 80th anniversaries of the People's Public Security force, the August Revolution (August 19), and National Day (September 2).

He noted that ministries, sectors, and localities are working with high determination to meet socio-economic goals for 2025, including ensuring national defence and security, promoting social welfare, and driving economic growth in line with the 2021–2025 national development plan. The country is also advancing political system reforms and implementing a two-tier local government model.

In this context, he stressed that the emulation and commendation work is a vital driver, fostering patriotism, dedication, and collective momentum in the run-up to the 11th National Patriotic Emulation Congress, Party congresses at all levels, and the 14th National Party Congress.

Reviewing progress since the council’s 12th session, the PM praised the wide reach and impact of major campaigns. These include efforts to eradicate dilapidated housing, accelerate construction of key infrastructure such as the 500kV Phố Nối–Quảng Trạch and Lào Cai–Vĩnh Yên transmission lines, the 500-day campaign to complete 3,000km of expressways, as well as thematic initiatives like “Digital Literacy for All” and “Lifelong Learning.”

With less than a month until the 80th National Day, PM Chính called for intensified emulation campaigns to achieve the year’s objectives. He instructed ministries, sectors, and localities to ensure commendations are conferred promptly and appropriately during major national events, recognising exceptional contributions to national development, security, and prosperity.

He reaffirmed that all commendation procedures must strictly follow legal regulations, standards, and Party and State guidelines. This, he said, will nurture a culture of motivation and excellence, encouraging civil servants, workers, businesses, and citizens alike to contribute actively to the nation’s progress. — VNA/VNS