Việt Nam takes citizen protection measures amid Myanmar's crackdowns on online scam: MoFA spokesperson

HÀ NỘI — In the wake of Myanmar’s recent crackdown on online scams, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has instructed its embassies in Myanmar and Thailand to work closely with local authorities to carry out consular procedures and assist in the safe repatriation of Vietnamese citizens, spokesperson Phạm Thu Hằng said on Thursday.

Speaking at the ministry’s regular press conference, she confirmed that over 70 Vietnamese citizens had crossed from Myanmar into Thailand following the authorities’ campaign to eliminate online scam operations.

“The Vietnamese embassies in Myanmar and Thailand have proactively coordinated with local authorities to gather information, verify identities, and implement citizen protection measures in line with both host country and Vietnamese law,” she said.

The ministry again urged Vietnamese citizens to remain vigilant against overseas job offers promising 'easy work with high pay' that lack clear information on qualifications, contracts, or recruitment through licensed labour dispatch organisations.

Citizens should thoroughly verify job details, employers, workplace locations, recruiters’ identities and insurance or benefits to make informed decisions before working abroad, Hằng advised.

She added that in case of need, citizens and their families may contact the Consular Department hotlines or the Vietnamese embassies in Myanmar and Thailand for timely assistance.

Highlighting the growing complexity of online scams and cybercrime, Hằng said Việt Nam has strengthened its legal framework for telecommunications management and cybersecurity, providing effective tools to prevent violations and ensure a safe and transparent online environment for citizens.

Việt Nam has also shown strong commitment to international cooperation on cybercrime, she noted, referencing the Signing Ceremony and High-level Conference of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, alongside relevant ministries and agencies, continues to work with partner countries to establish mechanisms that enhance citizen protection and combat organised and high-tech crime abroad,” she said.

The ministry has instructed Vietnamese representative missions overseas to monitor developments closely, prepare response measures, and coordinate with domestic and local authorities to promptly implement appropriate citizen protection actions.

On international support for disaster recovery and future cooperation, Hằng said that many countries and organisations have recently sent messages of sympathy and solidarity, along with financial aid, rescue equipment, and essential supplies to the Vietnamese Government and people, particularly in the hardest-hit areas.

“These contributions provide valuable and timely support from the international community, helping local people recover from great losses and quickly stabilise their lives,” she said. — VNS