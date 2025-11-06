Việt Nam pledges tougher action and transparency in illegal fishing crackdown

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has reaffirmed its determination to curb illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, promising stricter enforcement and greater transparency to ensure sustainable use of marine resources.

At a regular press briefing on Thursday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Phạm Thu Hằng said the country’s stance on illegal fishing was "consistent and clear" and based on a long-term policy of sustainable marine development.

Việt Nam, she noted, aims to align the size and methods of its fishing fleet with the capacity of national fish stocks and to comply fully with international regulations.

In recent years, the Government has updated its fisheries laws and introduced new measures to deter and prevent IUU activities. Offenders, Hằng said, are subject to strict and public disciplinary action.

She also said Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has approved an Action Plan for the Peak Month against IUU Fishing. Under the plan, local authorities are intensifying inspections, awareness campaigns and other measures to encourage fishermen to comply with domestic law and respect the maritime zones of other countries, in line with the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and other treaties Việt Nam has joined.

As part of its wider diplomatic approach, Việt Nam remains ready to cooperate and share experience with other countries to strengthen sustainable fisheries management under international law. — VNS