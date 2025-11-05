Party leader calls for consensus on development vision at 13th Party Central Committee’s 14th plenum

HÀ NỘI - Party General Secretary Tô Lâm expressed his hope that the 14th plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee will build strong consensus on the development vision and strategic directions to be presented at the 14th National Party Congress.

Addressing the meeting which kicked off on Wednesday to discuss issues related to the 14th National Party Congress and matters concerning Party and political system building, the Party chief said he hopes proposals and opinions made at the event will lay the foundation for a new tenure, providing momentum for the next phase of national development.

He also gave guidance on the preparation, selection and proposal of personnel for the Politburo and Secretariat for the 15th tenure. He emphasised that the nominated personnel must be truly exemplary, ensuring both continuity and innovation while highlighting the importance of establishing a streamlined, effective and efficient governance framework based on data-driven management with decentralisation of authority and power control.

He said the execution mechanism must ensure clear accountability, defined responsibilities, timelines and resource allocation.

He added that the selection of personnel for the Politburo and Secretariat for the next term should prioritise key criteria aligned with the Party’s and the country’s new revolutionary phase.

He said that the responsibility to “assign the right person to the right role,” particularly for senior leaders, is a prerequisite for turning vision and aspirations into results, noting that those selected must demonstrate political courage, integrity and exemplary conduct, place national and public interests above all and possess strategic vision and organisational skills to remove bottlenecks, mobilise resources and gather collective strength.

Crucially, they must be able to set clear, specific goals, assign personal accountability, track progress using data and implement decisions fully with strict public service discipline, he added.

In the digital era, essential criteria for officials include digital competence and data-driven thinking, deep knowledge of the digital, green and circular economy, risk management and the ability to coordinate across sectors, regions and levels, he said, stressing that leaders must also be able to mobilise social resources, design public-private partnerships, build market trust and have international integration skills including foreign languages and intercultural communication to broaden development opportunities.

He emphasised the need to prioritise officials with projects or initiatives that deliver clear impact and the ability to handle crisis situations, stating that those selected should be best suited to the development goals of the new period, guiding the country toward realising its two centennial goals.

The Party chief noted that in addition to general criteria, the selection of personnel for the Politburo and the Secretariat for the 14th tenure should particularly consider five criteria – national strategic vision and the ability to maintain the country’s autonomy; leadership and command capacity at the national level; political credibility and integrity as a model for others; ability to implement resolutions into measurable results; and sufficient resilience to withstand the pressure and workload of the 14th term and possibly following terms.

To maintain peace, stability and rapid, sustainable development, and to ensure the people’s well-being and happiness while strengthening the nation's power and prosperity, it is necessary to make the right decisions and fully carry out important tasks outlined by the Party Central Committee, he said.

General Secretary Lâm demanded greater efforts, higher determination, strategic mindset and decisive action to address issues for the national and public interests and for the leadership and ruling role of the Communist Party of Việt Nam.

The Party chief called on delegates to uphold their responsibility to the Party and the people, leverage collective intelligence and be candid, constructive and decisive in choosing optimal solutions to bring benefits to the nation and contributing opinions on the agenda of the meeting. VNA/VNS