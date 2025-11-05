NA to scrutinise draft law on corruption prevention, control

HÀ NỘI Lawmakers are scheduled to discuss in groups the draft revised Law on Civil Judgment Enforcement; the draft revised Law on Judicial Expertise; and the draft Laws amending and supplementing several articles of the Law on Corruption Prevention and Control and the Law on Intellectual Property, within the framework of the 15th National Assembly (NA)’s 10th session on Wednesday.

According to the Government’s report, the draft Law amending and supplementing certain articles of the Law on Corruption Prevention and Control focuses on improving policies related to anti-corruption measures, including the evaluation of anti-corruption efforts; agencies responsible for controlling assets and income; declaration and verification of assets and income.

In addition, the bill clearly defines the authority of inspection agencies in investigating cases with signs of corruption, and receiving and handling reports and denunciations of corrupt acts; while supplementing provisions on the application of information technology, digital transformation, and the development of a national database on asset and income control to prevent corruption.

Notably, it stipulates an increase in the value of assets that must be declared, raising the threshold from VNĐ50 million to 150 million.

It also proposes raising the threshold for declaring additional assets and income when there is a significant increase during the year, from VNĐ300 million to 1 billion. This adjustment aims to align with current socio-economic conditions and the significant rise in prices compared to 2018.

At the same time, the draft law authorises the Government to specify in detail the procedures for verifying assets and incomes of individuals who are subject to annual declaration obligations and are randomly selected for verification.

Basically agreeing with the provisions on raising the thresholds for asset and income declarations, as well as for additional declarations when there are annual increases, the NA’s Committee on Legal and Judicial Affairs stated that these adjustments are consistent with the current socio-economic context, accurately reflect price and income fluctuations, and help focus management and oversight on declarations involving large-value assets and incomes.

In the afternoon session, deputies will hold group discussions on the draft revised Law on Tax Administration; the draft revised Law on Personal Income Tax; and the draft Law on Thrift Practice and Wastefulness Prevention. VNA/VNS