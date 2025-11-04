State President presents appointment, promotion decisions to military officers

HÀ NỘI - State President Lương Cường, who is also Chairman of the National Defence and Security Council and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, on Tuesday presented a decision appointing the Chairman of General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) and decisions on promoting three senior military officers to the ranks of General and Senior Lieutenant General.

Authorised by the State President, Vice Chairman of the Presidential Office Nguyễn Hoàng Anh announced the State President’s decision to assign Nguyễn Trọng Nghĩa, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, and Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation as Chairman of the General Department of Politics of the VPA, and promoting his rank from Senior Lieutenant General to General.

Anh also announced the State President's decisions on promoting the rank from Lieutenant General to Senior Lieutenant General for Deputy Ministers of National Defence Nguyễn Văn Gấu and Lê Đức Thái.

President Cường stressed that these decisions reflect the Party and State’s recognition and appreciation of the three officers’ great efforts and contributions to the national construction and defence.

He said that in light of the numerous, demanding, and increasingly high requirements of the new situation, amid growing complex global developments, the newly appointed and promoted officers must continue upholding and promoting the glorious traditions of the heroic Việt Nam People's Army, maintaining revolutionary morality, remaining absolutely loyal to the Party and the people, and enhancing self-training to be exemplary and capable leaders.

The State President requested the officers to exert efforts to overcome difficulties and challenges, and excellently fulfill their assigned duties.

He requested the officers, together with the Central Military Commission, the Ministry of National Defence, and the General Department of Politics, to focus on building a truly strong, revolutionary, regular, elite, and modern People’s Army, ensuring that the military always remains a politically steadfast and combat-ready force, firmly safeguarding the nation in all circumstances, and contributing to maintaining a peaceful and stable environment for national construction and development.

On behalf the three officers, Nghĩa pledged to set an example in both awareness and action, vowing to stay humble and dedicated, strengthen his political will, uphold the revolutionary ethics, embody the noble qualities of “Uncle Hồ’s soldiers”, and foster unity, discipline, and order while enhancing leadership capacity with a spirit of innovation, courage, and accountability to fulfill their duties effectively. VNA/VNS