Lawmakers look into judicial regulations in context of two-tier local administration

November 04, 2025 - 09:26
National Assembly on Tuesday is set to deliberate a wide range of draft laws during its 15th tenure’s 10th session, with discussions centering on updates to the legal framework to better align judicial regulations with the country’s two-level local administration model.
The National Assembly will consider nine draft laws on Tuesday morning. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Lawmakers are scheduled to discuss numerous draft laws during the 15th National Assembly (NA)’s 10th session on Tuesday, with a focus on measures to synchronise regulations on judicial activities to align with the two-level local administration model.

Specifically, the legislature is expected to listen to proposals and verification reports on the draft amended Construction Law; the draft Law amending and supplementing several articles of the Law on Geology and Minerals; the draft Law amending and supplementing certain provisions of some laws in the fields of agriculture and environment; the draft Law on Tax Administration (revised); the draft amended Law on Personal Income Tax; the draft Law on Thrift Practice and Wastefulness Combat.

The draft amended Law on Civil Judgment Enforcement; the draft amended Law on Judicial Expertise; and the draft Law amending and supplementing several articles of the Law on Corruption Prevention and Control will be also tabled.

Afterward, deputies will discuss in groups the draft Law on Temporary Detention, Custody, and Restriction of Movement; the draft amended Law on Criminal Judgment Enforcement; and the draft Law amending and supplementing several articles of the Law on Criminal Record.

According to the Government’s reports, the implementation of current laws has revealed many limitations, overlaps, or provisions that no longer align with the requirements of State management.

On the other hand, in the context of reorganising the State apparatus, and implementing the two-level local administration model as per the resolutions of the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, and the National Assembly, there is no longer a district-level organisation within the People’s Public Security Force. This has led to the need to review and amend related legal provisions concerning the responsibilities and authority of agencies involved in criminal judgment enforcement, temporary detention, custody management, and criminal record management.

In the afternoon sitting, lawmakers will discuss in groups the draft documents to be presented at the 14th National Party Congress. — VNA/VNS

