Việt Nam, UK aim for sustainable partnership in science, technology

HÀ NỘI — More than 80 education experts, representatives of universities from both Việt Nam and the United Kingdom, businesses, and international organisations attended a recent forum in London to exchange knowledge and explore opportunities for establishing sustainable partnerships in science, technology, and innovation.

The event was jointly organised by the British Council in collaboration with Việt Nam’s Ministry of Education and Training (MOET), the Vietnamese Embassy in the UK, and the Vietnamese Intellectual Society in the UK and Ireland (VIS).

Delegates discussed strategies and directions for innovation and international integration in Vietnamese higher education in the new period; promoting transnational education cooperation through international joint training programmes; and ensuring quality, credit transferability, and employability for students. They also shared experiences in maintaining long-term partnerships aligned with Việt Nam’s human resources development strategy.

The forum also focused on the role of university leadership in advancing science, technology, and global collaboration. University leaders, researchers, and business representatives exchanged views on how institutions in both countries could cooperate in research, technology transfer, and innovation ecosystem development.

Participants highly appreciated the iTechPath programme initiated by the British Council, describing it as an effective platform to enhance training quality and scientific collaboration between Việt Nam and the UK.

At the event, four Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed between Hà Nội University of Science and Technology and the University of Bradford; University of Transport and Communications and Brunel University London; and the British University Vietnam (BUV) and Manchester Metropolitan University. These agreements mark a new step forward in training cooperation, student and faculty exchanges, and the development of dual-degree programmes.

Speaking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents, British Council Director James Shipton said the forum created a platform for universities from both countries to discuss opportunities and challenges, aiming to deepen cooperation in joint research, science, technology, and innovation. He noted that the forum’s themes aligned with Resolution 71 on breakthroughs in education and training development, sending positive signals for the future of bilateral educational cooperation.

Associate Professor Dr. Phạm Quốc Khánh, Deputy Director General of the Quality Management Department under MoET, stressed that in line with Resolution 71 and Resolution 57 on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation, the ministry prioritises and encourages cooperation in science, technology, and innovation between universities of the two countries. Such cooperation, he added, is based on a consistent principle of respecting differences while ensuring mutual benefits.

Professor Andrew Atherton from the University of Southampton, said that an increasing number of UK universities see Việt Nam as a vital partner in education and research, as the country places knowledge, research, and innovation at the centre of its future development — a vision reaffirmed by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm during his recent visit to the UK. — VNA/VNS