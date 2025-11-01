State President concludes trip for APEC Economic Leaders’ Week, bilateral activities in RoK

BUSAN — State President Lương Cường and the high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam on November 1 evening (local time) concluded their working visit to attend the 32nd APEC Economic Leaders’ Week and bilateral activities in the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Seeing the delegation off at the airport in Busan city were President of the National Diplomatic Academy of the RoK Choi Hyung Chan, Busan leaders, Vietnamese Ambassador to the RoK Vũ Hồ, Vietnamese Consul General in Busan Đoàn Phương Lan, and staff from the Embassy and Consulate General.

During his time in Gyeongju, President Cường attended multiple sessions and activities within APEC Economic Leaders’ Week, where he held bilateral meetings with leaders of APEC economies, including US President Donald Trump and General Secretary of the Communist Party of China and President of China Xi Jinping, as well as with heads of leading global corporations. The Vietnamese leader delivered several important speeches and engaged in constructive dialogues at both the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting and the APEC CEO Summit 2025.

President Cường put forward strategic and breakthrough proposals aimed at strengthening APEC’s role in international economic cooperation and integration, while enhancing its ability to respond to regional and global challenges. He also conveyed a strong message about Việt Nam’s potential, advantages, policies, and strategic breakthroughs, helping the international community gain a better understanding of Việt Nam's development orientations to continue supporting the country in the new era.

His participation in APEC events and meetings with leaders of economies and businesses was a step to carry out Việt Nam’s foreign policy and the Party and State's major policies.

As part of his bilateral activities in the RoK, President Cường held important talks with Korean President Lee Jae Myung, during which both sides reaffirmed their commitment to effectively implementing the existing cooperation mechanisms and agreements. The two leaders agreed to further strengthen mutually beneficial economic collaboration, in line with their development goals, and to create new and practical progress in cooperation.

President Cường also met with leaders of Busan city, officials from Việt Nam’s representative agencies, and members of the Vietnamese community in the southeastern region of the RoK. He attended the “Việt Nam Day” event jointly organised by Gyeongsangbuk province, the Saemaul Globalisation Foundation, and the Vietnamese Embassy in the RoK.

President Cường's working trip was a great success in both multilateral and bilateral aspects, leaving a good impression on Việt Nam's role, position, and positive and substantive contributions in resolving economic, trade, and development cooperation issues in the region, as well as promoting Việt Nam's relations with the RoK and other APEC economies. — VNA/VNS