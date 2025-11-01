Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

State President concludes trip for APEC Economic Leaders’ Week, bilateral activities in RoK

November 01, 2025 - 21:28
State President Lương Cường and the high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam on November 1 evening (local time) concluded their working visit to attend the 32nd APEC Economic Leaders’ Week and bilateral activities in the Republic of Korea (RoK).
President Luong Cuong leaves Gimhae Airport on November 1 evening, concluding his trip to attend the 32nd APEC Economic Leaders’ Week and bilateral activities in the Republic of Korea. VNA/VNS Photo

BUSAN — State President Lương Cường and the high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam on November 1 evening (local time) concluded their working visit to attend the 32nd APEC Economic Leaders’ Week and bilateral activities in the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Seeing the delegation off at the airport in Busan city were President of the National Diplomatic Academy of the RoK Choi Hyung Chan, Busan leaders, Vietnamese Ambassador to the RoK Vũ Hồ, Vietnamese Consul General in Busan Đoàn Phương Lan, and staff from the Embassy and Consulate General.

During his time in Gyeongju, President Cường attended multiple sessions and activities within APEC Economic Leaders’ Week, where he held bilateral meetings with leaders of APEC economies, including US President Donald Trump and General Secretary of the Communist Party of China and President of China Xi Jinping, as well as with heads of leading global corporations. The Vietnamese leader delivered several important speeches and engaged in constructive dialogues at both the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting and the APEC CEO Summit 2025.

President Cường put forward strategic and breakthrough proposals aimed at strengthening APEC’s role in international economic cooperation and integration, while enhancing its ability to respond to regional and global challenges. He also conveyed a strong message about Việt Nam’s potential, advantages, policies, and strategic breakthroughs, helping the international community gain a better understanding of Việt Nam's development orientations to continue supporting the country in the new era.

His participation in APEC events and meetings with leaders of economies and businesses was a step to carry out Việt Nam’s foreign policy and the Party and State's major policies.

As part of his bilateral activities in the RoK, President Cường held important talks with Korean President Lee Jae Myung, during which both sides reaffirmed their commitment to effectively implementing the existing cooperation mechanisms and agreements. The two leaders agreed to further strengthen mutually beneficial economic collaboration, in line with their development goals, and to create new and practical progress in cooperation.

President Cường also met with leaders of Busan city, officials from Việt Nam’s representative agencies, and members of the Vietnamese community in the southeastern region of the RoK. He attended the “Việt Nam Day” event jointly organised by Gyeongsangbuk province, the Saemaul Globalisation Foundation, and the Vietnamese Embassy in the RoK.

President Cường's working trip was a great success in both multilateral and bilateral aspects, leaving a good impression on Việt Nam's role, position, and positive and substantive contributions in resolving economic, trade, and development cooperation issues in the region, as well as promoting Việt Nam's relations with the RoK and other APEC economies. — VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Indonesian Ambassador to Việt Nam presented with Friendship Order

Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyễn Mạnh Cường highly valued the ambassador’s initiatives and efforts to promote comprehensive cooperation in politics, economy, trade, investment, people-to-people exchanges, and bilateral collaboration within the ASEAN framework, which have helped elevate the Việt Nam–Indonesia relationship to a more substantive and effective level.
Politics & Law

President meets with top Chinese leader

The two sides highly valued the positive progress in relations between the two Parties and the two countries in recent years. They agreed to further strengthen exchanges and contacts at all levels, especially high level, consolidate political trust, enhance substantive cooperation, and promote people-to-people exchanges, thereby fostering the stable, healthy and sustainable development of Việt Nam–China relations.
Politics & Law

President meets APEC leaders in RoK

The heads of APEC delegations congratulated Việt Nam on being entrusted to host APEC for the third time in 2027 and affirmed that they would actively support and closely coordinate with Việt Nam to ensure the successful organisation of APEC 2027.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom