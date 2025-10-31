Indonesian Ambassador to Việt Nam presented with Friendship Order

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyễn Mạnh Cường, on behalf of the President, presented the Friendship Order to Indonesian Ambassador to Việt Nam Denny Abdi at a ceremony in Hà Nội on Friday.

The noble order was awarded to the outgoing ambassador in recognition of his outstanding contributions to strengthening and developing the traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Indonesia during his tenure.

Addressing the ceremony, Cường emphasised that the conferral symbolises the Vietnamese State’s appreciation of Ambassador Abdi’s dedication and remarkable contributions to nurturing the traditional friendship between the two countries.

He highly valued the ambassador’s initiatives and efforts to promote comprehensive cooperation in politics, economy, trade, investment, people-to-people exchanges, and bilateral collaboration within the ASEAN framework, which have helped elevate the Việt Nam–Indonesia relationship to a more substantive and effective level.

Notably, during Ambassador Abdi’s nearly five-year tenure in Việt Nam, bilateral relations have continued to be strengthened, marked by a significant milestone in March 2025 when the two countries officially upgraded their relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership on the occasion of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s official visit to Indonesia.

The ambassador’s active coordination with Vietnamese ministries, sectors, and localities in organising various cooperative and exchange activities, fostering dialogue mechanisms and high-level meetings, and supporting businesses of both countries in the post-pandemic economic recovery period has left a profound and practical imprint, said Cường.

For his part, Ambassador Abdi expressed his great honour and heartfelt gratitude to the Party, the State, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and people of Việt Nam for their constant support and close cooperation throughout his tenure.

He affirmed that, even after completing his term in Việt Nam, he will continue contributing to the consolidation and promotion of the friendship and cooperation between Indonesia and Việt Nam, for the mutual benefit of the two peoples and the development of the ASEAN Community. — VNA/VNS